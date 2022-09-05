Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a collection of modern pieces, cleverly combining classic heritage and innovation, with fashion style and sports style.

In the summer of 2022, Onitsuka Tiger will launch the Tiger Gallery™ art exhibition project. The exhibition, which will be held at the flagship store of Onitsuka Tiger on Regent Street, London, a world-renowned fashion shopping street, aims to support a wide range of contemporary artists and create a space for dialogue about art, innovation and style.

Onitsuka Tiger

Yuki Terase from the international art consultancy firm Art Intelligence Global (AIG) was invited as the curator. Tiger Gallery™ will host regular exhibitions featuring works by talented contemporary artists from around the world. Onitsuka Tiger will not only provide exhibition space, but will also support a wide range of activities for participating artists, including inviting them to design store windows facing Regent Street.

Onitsuka Tiger will provide the venue for its flagship store in central London as an exhibition space for artists’ work and support artists based on the issues they face, promoting the inheritance and development of art and craftsmanship. In addition, Onitsuka Tiger is committed to creating opportunities for people to experience art in leisure life, providing people with spiritual and ideological nourishment through the power of art, and activating the community system built around offline boutique stores.

Onitsuka Tiger

The Tiger Gallery™ project will host its first exhibition from August 4 to September 17, 2022, featuring artwork by Ugandan artist Godwin Champs Namuyimba.

Website: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/cn/zh-cn/mk/tigergallery

<展评>

Ryoji Shoda，Onitsuka Tiger Onitsuka Tiger GlobalResponsiblepeople

“The Tiger Gallery™ project, conceived in conjunction with AIG, exemplifies Onitsuka Tiger’s philosophy of innovation and craftsmanship. The Onitsuka Tiger team is committed to supporting artistic talent around the world and hopes to inspire the most inspiring of our generation. The power of the human heart, while also drawing inspiration from it. We believe that this project can help the brand continue to develop and evolve with the pulse of the 21st century.”

Yuki Terase，Art Intelligence GlobalUnitedcombinecreateoriginator

“AIG is delighted to be partnering with Onitsuka Tiger, an iconic brand with an unwavering belief in product quality and innovation. As a long-term collaboration, Tiger Gallery™ breaks the seasonal The artist/brand partnership model aims to provide a global showcase for a variety of artists. The project will be overseen by Jack Eisenberg, AIG Artist Program Director.”

Jack Eisenberg，Art Intelligence GlobalArtFamilyitemeyeDirector

“Onitsuka Tiger is an industry leader in rigor, quality and innovation, and we are honored to be partnering with Onitsuka Tiger. Onitsuka Tiger’s global vision and interest in contemporary artists aligns with AIG’s growing commitment to the future of art The world’s perceptions coincide, making the brand an ideal partner for emerging artists to develop new opportunities.”

Keita Takagi，Bennu Global Entertainment Unitedcombinecreateoriginator

“Bennu Global Entertainment and Onitsuka Tiger have a long and strong relationship. We are proud to be part of such an iconic Japanese brand and its global strategic plan and to further its growth.”