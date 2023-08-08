Home » Onitsuka Tiger Unveils Innovative ‘Yellow Collection’ Concept Store in Tokyo’s Ginza District
Onitsuka Tiger Unveils Innovative ‘Yellow Collection’ Concept Store in Tokyo’s Ginza District

Onitsuka Tiger Unveils Innovative ‘Yellow Collection’ Concept Store in Tokyo’s Ginza District

Onitsuka Tiger, the popular Japanese fashion brand, is making waves in the industry with its latest concept store in Ginza, Tokyo. The brand is known for its ability to blend classic heritage with innovation, creating modern and stylish products that seamlessly merge fashion and sports.

The new concept store, which opened on August 4th, is dedicated to showcasing Onitsuka Tiger’s “Yellow Collection” product line. This collection will be unveiled to the public for the first time at Milan Fashion Week in February 2023. The “Yellow Collection” features a new brand identity characterized by bold letters in the iconic yellow and black color scheme.

The Ginza concept store embraces this new brand identity, utilizing a unique and innovative design concept. The store’s exterior walls are painted with stucco, creating a visually striking impression from every angle. Over time, the stucco will develop a refined appearance, adding to the store’s appeal. The “yellow” color, synonymous with Onitsuka Tiger, beautifully blends with the surrounding streetscape, creating a unique and eye-catching presence.

By opening this concept store in Ginza, Onitsuka Tiger aims to interpret the essence of the “Yellow Collection” to its customers. Ginza, located in Tokyo, is renowned as one of the world‘s most prestigious leisure and shopping districts. The district strikes a balance between tradition and innovation, making it the perfect place for Onitsuka Tiger to showcase its fusion of classic and modern styles.

The Onitsuka Tiger Concept Store in Ginza is located at 6-2 Ginza 5-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan. It operates from 11:00 to 20:00 and invites fashion enthusiasts and sports lovers alike to explore their innovative and stylish offerings.

Onitsuka Tiger continues to push the boundaries of fashion by seamlessly merging classic and modern elements. With the opening of their concept store in Ginza, the brand reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative products that captivate the fashion industry.

