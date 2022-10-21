The latest season of the animation “Urusei Yatsura” will be broadcast globally from October. Onitsuka Tiger will launch a special joint collaboration with “Urusei Yatsura” this time, bringing costumes to the characters. modeling. Among them, Ataru Moroboshi, the protagonist of the first episode, is chasing in MEXICO 66 shoes. In the third episode, the protagonist Lum will be wearing a pair of specially designed tiger-pattern shoes based on DELECITY. In addition, to celebrate the collaboration, Onitsuka Tiger has teamed up with the animation production team to create an original feature film produced by production studio David Production Inc.

Onitsuka Tiger x “Lucky Star Boy” joint special collaboration model will debut on October 29th. DELECITY shoes with tiger pattern elements will be sold in limited quantities in 15 countries and regions around the world, with a total of 700 pairs, and a sweater with a new visual image of the characters. and Tote Bag are only available in Japan.