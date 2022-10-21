Home Entertainment Onitsuka Tiger x “Lucky Star Boy” Special Collaboration Model Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Onitsuka Tiger x “Lucky Star Boy” Special Collaboration Model Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Onitsuka Tiger x “Lucky Star Boy” Special Collaboration Model Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST

The latest season of the animation “Urusei Yatsura” will be broadcast globally from October. Onitsuka Tiger will launch a special joint collaboration with “Urusei Yatsura” this time, bringing costumes to the characters. modeling. Among them, Ataru Moroboshi, the protagonist of the first episode, is chasing in MEXICO 66 shoes. In the third episode, the protagonist Lum will be wearing a pair of specially designed tiger-pattern shoes based on DELECITY. In addition, to celebrate the collaboration, Onitsuka Tiger has teamed up with the animation production team to create an original feature film produced by production studio David Production Inc.

Onitsuka Tiger x “Lucky Star Boy” joint special collaboration model will debut on October 29th. DELECITY shoes with tiger pattern elements will be sold in limited quantities in 15 countries and regions around the world, with a total of 700 pairs, and a sweater with a new visual image of the characters. and Tote Bag are only available in Japan.

See also  Tao Jingying was drunk and climbed a telephone pole and exploded Ai Yi's healthy life appearance | China Press China Press

You may also like

A new curtain of communication will be opened...

Disney Celebrates 100 Years of Disney Music with...

ROA 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially...

“iScreaM” 18th single aespa “Girls” Remix released by...

Storyteller | Dialogue with Director Bai Shan: “Three...

Interview with Stray Kids: Challenge the intrusion of...

Velasca debuts in the men’s total look and...

Sohu Video Humor and Funny Short Video Contest...

In the Accademia dei Sartori, the school with...

Le Tong musician Lee Chan Hyuk and fromis_9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy