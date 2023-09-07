ONLAP – French present “Fever” lyric video

Parisian alternative rock band ONLAP have released a lyric video for their brand new single “Fever”! The song will be featured on their forthcoming debut album, due out in Spring 2024 via AFM Records.

After ONLAP already introduced us to the first tracks like “Crawling In The Dark” and “Nevermind”, “Fever” is another promising album foretaste. “Here the elemental power of fire is unleashed! This track is a sonic inferno, a molten fusion of raw lust and searing guitar riffs that will ignite your senses and leave you wanting more.” The band promises.“We had a lot of fun writing this song as an additional key track for the upcoming album to be released on AFM in 2024!”

You can now see the clip here:

Since their founding in 2006, ONLAP have been one of the most up-and-coming rock bands in the scene – and with full DIY power! For years, every song self-released by the band has dominated social media platforms and streaming playlists, with a fanbase growing by the day (including 380,000 monthly Spotify listeners and 115,000 YouTube subscribers) and more than 150 beyond million streams. “The Awakening”, the band’s top hit on Spotify, is counting on 23 million streams on this impressive find of facts alone.

Now with label and distribution strength behind them and as their red-hot, first single releases already indicate: ONLAP never seem to have felt more alive and hungry than on their upcoming album. After all these years of self-releasing dozens of tracks, some EPs as well as a best-of album to celebrate their 15th anniversary, ONLAP have produced their first full-length, which the band says is a collection of their musical history, roots and brand new influences represents. More details and news about the ONLAP disc will follow soon!

