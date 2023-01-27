Source title: Online丨The online movie “Big Happy Event” is online today Xu Juncong and Gong Hanlin celebrate the New Year together

On January 27, the Spring Festival reality comedy online movie "Big Happy Event" premiered on Tencent Video and iQiyi dual platforms. As a key project of the Beijing Radio and Television Bureau's network audio-visual program seed bank, this film is directed by the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau and the Propaganda Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee, directed by Zhou Ge and An Jiaxing, written by Zhang Wumao, led by Xu Juncong, Gong Hanlin and Jiang Yiduo Starring Wang Ning in particular, the film focuses on the various troubles of marriage and love among young people nowadays, and tells the story of an ordinary boy who went through a series of ironic tribulations in order to get his father-in-law's approval, and finally reconciled with his girlfriend. How do lovers who are in love with sky-high betrothal gifts block the way embrace true love? Li Dajun (played by Xu Juncong), a car repair guy, is facing his "major events in life". He and his childhood sweetheart Liu Mei (played by Jiang Yiduo), who have been in love for many years, are at the stage of discussing marriage. Seeing that the two are about to enter the palace of marriage, unexpectedly, father-in-law Liu Kejian (played by Gong Hanlin) will open his mouth and ask for a sky-high price of 500,000 yuan as a gift. Li Dajun is just a young man from a small city. How easy is it for an ordinary family to spend 500,000 yuan? After repeated defeats and tried his best, Li Dajun finally proved himself in a technical competition and let his father-in-law see his shining point. At the wedding, the affectionate confession of father-in-law Liu Kejian also let everyone understand how much worry he has in his heart when he wants to let go of his daughter to another person for a father who lost his lover in the early years and raised his daughter alone And reluctance. Family love is the deep affection between family members, there is no need to fight over who is relatives and who is not; bride price and dowry are also the love of parents for their children, and there should be no distinction between high and low. Only true love is the cornerstone of family harmony. A star lineup gathered in a hilarious comedy should be enjoyed by both the refined and the vulgar The main creative team of the film takes the dilemma faced by young people in recent years on the topic of betrothal gifts and blind dates as the theme, draws extensively from real life, and combines comedy expression techniques to create the main story line of "Big Happy Event". Zhang Wumao, who served as the screenwriter of the film, once created the script of "The Flying Man of China" in 2020. The story of the takeaway boy who worked hard to treat his daughter in the film touched many people who work in big cities. This time "Big Happy Event" is also a topic where ordinary people are stumped by money, and Zhang Wumao's performance is still outstanding. The lead actor of the film, Xu Juncong, impressed the audience with the role of Liu Haizhu in "Once Upon a Time in the Northeast". He is upright, righteous and very capable of fighting. He is a "pure man" in everyone's hearts. In this "Big Happy Event", Li Dajun played by Xu Juncong is different from Liu Haizhu. What he faces is a problem that cannot be solved by strength. , and how Xu Juncong will resolve it, please look forward to it. In the film, Liu Kejian, the father-in-law who sets up difficult problems for Xu Juncong, is played by the famous theater artist Gong Hanlin. In an era when the Internet was underdeveloped and thousands of households watched the Spring Festival Gala on TV, Gong Hanlin brought countless classic works to the audience with his excellent comedy performance skills. Today, in online movies, audiences can see Gong Hanlin again. While remembering him, I believe they can better understand Liu Kejian's awkward but extremely sincere affection for his daughter. The online movie "Big Happy Event" is now officially launched, lock on Tencent Video and iQiyi, let's celebrate the new year together!

