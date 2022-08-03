Online casinos bring a great opportunity to try your luck and earn extra money. If earlier it was possible to play only in special land-based institutions, today there is no need to go anywhere. If a person has a computer or smartphone with Internet access, then he can gamble without any restrictions. Online casinos have many advantages that you should definitely pay attention to. For example:

You can play anywhere, anytime. It doesn’t really matter what city the person is in. It will be enough just to turn on the computer and open a special site to play baccarat with crypto;

A huge assortment of different games. Popular online casinos offer a variety of gambling options. Usually, more than 1000 various options are presented at well-known sites. If we compare online sites with real gambling clubs, then these institutions cannot please users with such a wide variety of games;

The user can play not only from a computer but also from a smartphone or tablet. Most online casinos have already launched mobile applications. There is also a mobile version of the site. Hence, users can play their favorite games from different devices;

Players get good bonuses. Online casinos that value their visitors and want to lure new players give good bonuses. It is much more pleasant to play on a site where you can get good encouragement. The game becomes not only exciting but also profitable.

Of course, these are not all the benefits of online casinos. Gambling provides an opportunity not only to relax and take a break from hard work but also to earn extra money. You don’t have to play for real money immediately. You can try free games and improve your skills before moving on.

Baccarat – an exciting game to play

Baccarat is an easy game without complex rules. The Internet or broadband technology has given us numerous opportunities, but playing online casinos with a live dealer has completely changed the way people look at casino games. This is also true for baccarat – one of the oldest and most popular gambling games. The exact history of the game is not known, but it was already played over a hundred years ago in France, Italy, and Spain.

The rules of the game in all varieties of baccarat are very similar and have been the same for hundreds of years, so having dealt with one version of the game, you will intuitively quickly master others. The game has two positions — Player and Banker — between which the game passes, and your task is to bet on the victory of the Player, the Banker, or a Draw (it is allowed to bet on several outcomes at the same time). The bet is made before the cards are dealt. Then the Player and the Banker receive two cards face up and compare their combinations. To win, you need to score more points than your opponent (ideally 9 points).

Baccarat has one engaging feature with scoring. If the total of your cards is equal to or bigger than 10, then 10 points are subtracted from it, so you will not be able to score more than 9 points. For instance, the Player has 4 and 6, and their sum is 10, so we subtract 10, which gives us only 0 points. The Banker gets 9 and 3, which equals 12, so after subtracting 10, we get 2 points. The following values ​​are used to count combinations in baccarat:

Ace – 1 point

Two – 2 points

Three – 3 points

Four – 4 points

Five – 5 points

Six – 6 points

Seven – 7 points

Eight – 8 points

Nine – 9 points

Ten, Jack, Lady, King – zero points.

So, the Player and the Banker were dealt two cards of the initial combination. If one of them has 8 or 9 points, then the third card is not issued, and the combination with more points wins the round. Under certain conditions, the Player or Banker may claim an additional third card to improve their hand.

Conclusion

Today, to play Baccarat, it is not necessary to visit a real casino and risk an impressive amount of money. You can also play baccarat online in live casinos. The live mode has gained wide popularity as the game is played with real dealers, and you can chat with players from around the world in the meantime. Isn’t it sound fun?

