Corey Olsen, aka The Tolkien Professor, started out putting his

college lectures out in podcast form, and ended up founding an

online master’s program devoted to the study of imaginative

literature: Signum University. We discuss Signum, the state

approval process, the current advantages and prospects of online

education, some differences between Tolkien and Lewis, and reading

Tolkien with children.

Links

Signum University https://signumuniversity.org/

Mythgard Institute (Signum’s free programs for the public)

https://mythgard.org/

The Tolkien Professor Podcast

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tolkien-professor/id320513707?mt=2

Corey Olsen’s website https://tolkienprofessor.com/

Timestamps

Corey Olsen

2:38 Signum University approved by the New Hampshire Higher

Education Commission

3:02 Scope of studies at Signum University: definition of

imaginative literature; Tolkien at the center

5:54 A fundamental difference between Tolkien and Lewis

15:23 The process of getting an educational program approved by

a state board

22:46 Corey’s motivations to podcast: desire to communicate with

more than a tiny academic audience, unfulfilled demand from people

who want to study Tolkien seriously

28:43 Making online education more than just an efficient

correspondence course: real-time interaction and community

33:14 Online education as an affordable alternative to bilking

students and exploiting faculty

40:00 Signum’s free programs for the public at the Mythgard

Institute

47:04 How old should your kid be to read The Lord of the

Rings?

52:38 Moralizing Tolkien vs. Lewis: how they lend themselves to

different ways of reading with children

56:17 This week’s reading: J.R.R. Tolkien, Letter

250 https://amzn.to/2PLXhcs

