People tend to experiment with different things when they are bored. Some like to play slots online while others go with board games like Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Chess, etc. Technology has almost taken over the fun of offline gaming by offering an online version of every game.

Online games are no longer simply a way to pass the time; they’ve evolved into much more than that in recent years. A wide range of topics, from current events to general knowledge to music and sports, are covered in these games that test your ability to think critically, your eye-hand coordination, and other skills.

You may also be thinking about trying your hand at online gaming. What if someone told you that you could make money while doing that? Yes, you heard it right. You can play many online games for free or with little money, but you can earn a lot if your luck and intellect work together.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of 5 online games that can help you win real money. Don’t be afraid to give them a shot!

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks was established in 2008 in Southern California as a website that rewards users with real money only for taking part in certain online activities.

Its members earn gift cards or cash for browsing the web, playing games, viewing movies or videos, and engaging in online shopping.

You may make money by participating in these activities using your smartphone or other mobile devices.

2. Pool payday

Pool Payday is a fun game that allows users to play against their friends for free or compete in cash competitions. A minor entrance fee is required to enter tournaments.

If you win a tournament, you may get money on PayPal, Apple Pay, or other digital wallets. You can also gain additional points for trick shots, bank shots, ball placement, and speed.

Why Pool Payday?

Cash awards

Multiple ways exist to obtain additional points.

Unlimited free rounds of practice

3. Mistplay

Henri Machalani developed this loyalty program in October 2015 to help gamers earn real money for what they love.

One of the first loyalty platforms for mobile gamers, Mistplay, is the 36th fastest growing business in Canada, has over 1 million users, and has been recognized by Deloitte as a Company to Watch.

The longer you play, the more points you earn. These points may be used for rewards such as Visa gift cards and others.

4. InboxDollars

Since 2000, InboxDollars has awarded more than $80 million in cash rewards to its subscribers for completing daily online activities such as reading emails, conducting online surveys, playing games, and watching films and television.

You may earn $1 by utilizing the InboxDollars search toolbar, although it depends on your level of activity.

You may earn Inbox Dollars by sharing your opinion and playing games on your smartphone or PC.

While playing games for 5 to 20 minutes every day on this website, you may earn an additional $50 per month.

5. Solitaire Pop

Solitaire Pop pays you with cold, hard cash through PayPal, unlike most real-money video games that pay you in coins or other forms of in-app prizes and app purchases. At least, that is what they say.

Although the game is free to download from Google Play, you will be bombarded with advertisements. The app offers weekly prizes of up to $1,000.

In addition to the $5 sign-up bonus, daily check-ins will win you additional virtual dollars and coins. Before you can cash out, you must have at least $200 in your Solitaire Pop account balance.

