Recently, some netizens found the MV of the 2008 Beijing Olympics propaganda song “Beijing Welcomes You”, which sparked discussions on Weibo. Some netizens believe that it was a confident, open and hopeful era, but others pointed out the social problems at that time. The song was written by Hong Kong musician Lin Xi. Lin Xi, who supports the Hong Kong social movement, was named by the official media in 2020. Some songs written by him no longer display the name of the lyricist on the mainland music platform.

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times:

Iris Kafka: It was the age of hope in the eyes of individuals…

X squared Y squared: In fact, there were no less social problems in that era than now, but the economic growth rate was really high at that time.

Yuhua Sixian: Sanlu milk, hide-and-seek, Weng’an incident, any one of them is the level of Weibo destroying the country a hundred times today.

owoswbnote: I used to welcome foreign friends, but now I can’t even think of it. .

-Topia: There are social problems in every period, but the huge social discussion behind it at that time, I said not only in Weibo, but also real reporters were not absent at that time.

Jiuyuan: The cover is Zhu Jun, and if you look closely, there are five hosts.Some have stopped working on the TV station, and some have lost the halo of that time when they watch it now; some of the stars in the back, now a little bit, some have given up their virtues, and some have entered the orange even more seriously… It’s just that they have passed the fourteenth year. Year, everyone is still there, why?

ADELINELD: Now, is it possible that the big logo on Han Hong’s clothes, the backless outfits of several female stars, and Korean stars will appear at large-scale national events? At that time, everyone believed that it would get better and better in the future, and our road would be wider and wider.

Polysaccharide Grapefruit Dew: At that time, internal entertainment was still very harmonious, thinking that the world would be very simple[失望][失望][失望]In the end, all that’s left is to miss…

ADreamingBird: At that time, there was not even a distinction between domestic entertainment, Hong Kong entertainment and Taiwan entertainment, collectively referred to as the Chinese entertainment industry. Ah Bian was so happy at that time that it hardly affected the entertainment industry.

No Invasion: Lyricists can no longer be named on TV

Pok Fu Lam mogami: I suddenly felt that he was also full of hope at that time. In the past 14 years, a lot has really changed.

Director of the Honorary Yan Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences: Why, who wrote the lyrics, Lin?

Sherry: Losing hope and belief is the source of everyone’s unhappiness. When the economy is growing and everything is developing at a high speed, everyone runs forward with a goal, and no one pays attention to the momentary loss of control, because tomorrow is new after all one day.Now… I can only care if the nucleic acid has expired after 72 hours. [微笑]

Zhu Zhilingfeng: Hey, the health treasure pop-up window 3 that I applied for last time, I just want to sing that Beijing does not welcome you