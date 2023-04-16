Only by facing the ordinary and awe of the ordinary can we reap the sweetness of life- Comments- Zhonggong.com

Original Title: Only by facing the ordinary and awe of the ordinary can we reap the sweetness of life

To be honest, if everyone looks around, he will be surprised to find that those who appear to be successful and perfect in the eyes of others are actually very few, especially among young people.

A few days ago, while watching the hit drama “Hurricane”, when Gao Qiqiang went to the stall where he was a fishmonger to nostalgia, the new young stall owner didn’t know that this was Gao Qiqiang, an all-powerful local entrepreneur, raised his fist and said Selling fish at Gao Qiqiang’s previous stall would definitely succeed, and he even shouted the slogan “I will definitely become Gao Qiqiang”. Seeing this, I smiled silently. In fact, whether it is film and television dramas or real life, it is actually not possible for too many people to rise rapidly in a short period of time.

No, a piece of news I read a few days ago gave me a new understanding of ordinary issues. The recent video “Me: 5 years of graduation, 5,000 deposits, her: Master of Chinese Communication, cleaning of hot pot restaurants” has become popular on the Internet. The protagonists of the video, Wan Wan and Chao Chao Kuai, are 30 years old. They were born in 211 prestigious schools. After graduating with a master’s degree, they are constantly unemployed, learn to paint from scratch, and go to a hot pot restaurant to do cleaning… Facing a seemingly failed life, the two girls in the video tell everyone with a warm smile, “Others say that we play a good hand Sloppy, but after overturning the poker table, you will find that you still have a lot of choices.” “I feel a freedom and openness that I have never had before.”

In fact, in recent years, it is not uncommon for college students and postgraduates to work as nannies, takeaways, express delivery and other socially basic occupations after graduation. These young people do not feel inferior because of this, but are trying to hone their will and increase their ability to understand society through hard work. Just like the sentiment of the above-mentioned girl, she felt “unprecedented freedom and openness”. They are not obsessed with the bitterness of life, and dare to change their lives through hard work, so that they can seriously appreciate the sweetness of life.

Yes, young people have more life experience and life skills training, which will play an important role in their future career positioning and the realization of life goals. Maybe some people don’t take seriously the status quo of these two girls, thinking it is a failed life. In the eyes of many people, there is undoubtedly a stark contrast between the labels of “prestige school students” and “master’s degree” on the two girls and their current work and economic status.

People who have this view are likely to be misled by some so-called chicken soup for the soul of success. Because, in this world, there has never been a casual success, and there is no reason why one will be successful if one is born in a prestigious school. Although these two young people are busy and constantly exploring, they feel happy and joyful. This is because they are being themselves, not blindly lying flat under the halo of a famous school, but are struggling and experiencing Ordinary strength and calm!

Life is never sunny every day, more so when it is bitter sometimes. As young people, we should be more willing to hone ourselves and strengthen ourselves in the ordinary. These two girls share their so-called failure and ordinaryness with others, which is actually a kind of open-mindedness and strength in life.

I know a successful writer, and he told me that when he just graduated from university many years ago, in order to find a suitable job, he knocked on the doors of 22 units, and was finally appreciated by one unit. Undoubtedly, he was lucky. Nowadays, with the severe employment situation and huge pressure, it is estimated that young people will have more hardships and twists to find an ideal job.

Because of this, accepting one’s own ordinaryness is a compulsory course in everyone’s life. The road of life needs to be walked step by step, and don’t set too high goals for yourself all at once. Although life is hard, ordinary people can also reap happiness. The writer Lu Yao said: “I am used to being shocked by the king and hiding tears for the hero, but I forget that each of us belongs to the ordinary, and belongs to the ordinary world.” This is the truth of life, and it is also the normal state that most people face. As the philosopher Nietzsche said: “For ordinary people, ordinary is happiness.” Therefore, accepting ordinary is not accepting lying down, but standing on the ground, awe of the tenacity of ordinary people, so as to continuously harvest inexhaustible forward momentum. (Zhao Qiang）