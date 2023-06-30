only for the brave, look how they go to their homes after the rise of the Neuquén river

The storm that struck the north of Neuquén last week and over the weekend, with the consequent flooding of the Neuquén River, changed the reality of the inhabitants of the area. In the case of Pichi Neuquen, a place near Manzano Amargo, the water washed away the main walkway so a caisson was installed so that the neighbors can get to their houses. This is going to be your reality, at least, during all winter.

The communal chief of Manzano Amargo, Malvina Antiñir, had been publishing the serious situation they have been going through since the storm. But also, she seeks to highlight the solutions that they are trying to implement.

In the case of Pichi Neuquén, the Neighbors’ main concern was their animalswhom they had had to leave alone since last week.

The Neuquén River washed away one of the Pichi Neuquén footbridges, so they installed a box to cross. (Facebook).-

The neighbors were able to take shelter, but the Neuquén river swept away the footbridge. So the question was how they would get back to their homes.

The answer was pick up a mechanism that was known to be used (and is still used) in some places in the north of Neuquén and the mountainous area: the drawer.

Yesterday the box was enabled to pass Pichi Neuquén. (Facebook).-

A guide wire, a pulley, the drawer and daring to use it. The hands to put it together appeared and several hours were devoted to the task. Antiñir highlighted the names of those who went to work: Elías González, Martín Morales César Bravo, Ramón Vázquez, Ramón Aravena, Jaime Aravena, Osvaldo Ramiro Vázquez, Sergio Vázquez, Ariel Antiñir and Aniceto Alfaro.

The community chief explained that the drawer alternative will be used throughout the winter because repairs cannot be made due to inclement weather.

Everyone passes: pets accompany families at the crossing. (Facebook).- The cajón will be the way of passage throughout the winter for the residents of Pichi Neuquén. (Facebook).-

Flood map: more rains are coming and there is concern for the middle of July

According to the forecast of the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC), from Sunday more precipitation is expected in the north of Neuquén, in the center of the province, Confluencia and Alto Valle (in the southern Andean zone they never ceased).

These new rains would not be important nor would they extend for so many days, although with the overflows, any contribution of water continues to generate inconveniences for the neighbors who, even if the water goes down, must wait for their homes and belongings to dry.

However, the representative of Neuquén in the AIC, Elías Sapag, acknowledged to Diario RÍO NEGRO that the situation that worries them the most is the one that could occur from the second half of July. “Fairly intense weather events are expected,” described, although its development will have to be monitored and see what the situation is more on the date.

Hold on tight, smile because you are coming home and go out in a box to cross the river. (Facebook).- In this photo you can see the section that the residents must cross to reach Pichi Neuquén. (Facebook).-





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

