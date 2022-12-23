Original title: Only when you enter the character can you be familiar with it (quote)

Wu Yue has repeatedly challenged difficult roles (theme)

Qilu Evening Newsreporter Shi Wenjing

Most Difficult Role Acting Circle

In “County Party Committee Compound”, which shows the portraits of grassroots cadres, Wu Yue plays Ai Xianzhi, the county magistrate of Guangming County, and Mei Xiaoge, the county party secretary played by Hu Ge, join hands to solve a series of development problems such as economic backwardness and environmental pollution in Guangming County, and build a beautiful county. homes. As soon as Ai Xianzhi appeared, she was the image of a female county magistrate with a strong aura and a vigorous and decisive attitude. Faced with the serious pollution and the factory director of a township enterprise that did not carry out environmental protection rectification, although her words were gentle, she revealed a power that cannot be ignored. As Mei Xiaoge’s right-hand man, Ai Xianzhi has many scenes, and the screenwriter also uses different scenes to portray different aspects of this character, showing the character’s vivid personality. For example, through the demolition of Youfang, the play portrays Ai Xianzhi as a character who is capable, methodical, and wise: the boss of Youfang is the one who stands in the front and refuses to demolish the demolition, and it is the wife of the Youfang owner who really has the final say. Ai Xianzhi learned that After the situation, I took the initiative to ask Ying to communicate with the proprietress with her female identity. Although she still spoke softly and smiled, she did things neatly and cut through the mess quickly. She grasped the accounts and tax issues of the oil shop, leaving the proprietress of the oil shop with nothing to say. Say. The play also shows the strong side of Ai Xianzhi’s work through several scenes of losing his temper and cursing: the investors who were finally invited were cut off by other counties before they had a good discussion about cooperation at the dinner table. The staff were slapped; Yuan Ping Township party secretary wrote the leader’s last name wrong, and Ai Xianzhi was also given a lesson, speaking with reason and evidence, and scolding boldly and deterrently. In addition, in his daily work, Ai Xianzhi can also discover hidden secrets such as domestic violence by her husband at the grassroots level, showing women’s delicacy and sensitivity. Helping female employees actively solve the problem of domestic violence also demonstrates their responsibility as a cadre. In the follow-up plot, Ai Xianzhi is also a conscientious and practical person. After being promoted to the county magistrate, he and Mei Xiaoge worked together, showing calm and capable.

“County Party Committee Compound” basically uses documentary techniques to shoot group portraits of grassroots cadres, not for the purpose of pursuing strong dramatic conflicts and strong personalities. In meetings, inspections, conversations, etc., there is no family line or love line. She is a female cadre who only appears in the working environment. If such a character wants to be real and not false, it is actually a test of acting skills. In addition to the capable short hair and cold and plain makeup to help the actors shape the characters, Wu Yue interprets Ai Xianzhi’s overall performance style as cold on the outside and hot on the inside, hard and soft, friendly and alienated. It shows the strong and dignified side of the female county magistrate, and also interprets the unique delicacy and tenderness of the female county magistrate. Only an actress who has experienced many battles can play such a role well and perform it with ease. In an interview, Wu Yue also admitted that Ai Xianzhi is the most difficult role she has encountered so far. Ai Xianzhi is far away from the real life of an actor. She is an important part of the “social landscape” of Guangming County. For this reason, she consulted A lot of information, including meeting real female cadres to understand their working status, especially the status during meetings. “You can’t be lazy at all, and you can’t be clever, you have to show the characters in a down-to-earth manner.”

The role span shows performance skills

Wu Yue’s biggest advantage in acting is that if she is put in suspense dramas, costume dramas, criminal dramas, urban dramas, etc., she will not lose her acting skills. The female director Liu Haitang in “A Taste of Warmth”, He Yun, the deputy director of the Public Security Bureau in “Smash the Black Storm”, Zhou Yamei, the teacher of the Kunqu Opera Troupe in “The Mystery of the Octagonal Pavilion”, and Su Qing, a strong woman in the workplace in “Come on! Mom” , Queen Liu E in “Qing Ping Le”, single mother Ling Ling in “The First Half of My Life”, etc. Wu Yue has played very challenging roles in recent years. It is amazing that each role can perform itself. The characteristics of her make the audience pay attention to and remember her, and become a rare actress with powerful acting skills.

“Sweeping Black Storm” was a popular drama last year. He Yun, the deputy director of the Public Security Bureau played by Wu Yue, wanders between good and evil, very brilliant. He Yun is a very dramatic character. She is the deputy director, the director of the anti-crime office, and the mother of the villain Sun Xing who has done all kinds of bad things. Her real identity is the umbrella of evil forces. This role has multiple faces, inner struggles, and many explosive scenes. Wu Yue performed complex roles, such as being simple and shrewd in the workplace, and courageous and tough while being tired and fragile; facing his son, hating him There is love, and there is hurt in love. Only when this character meets Wu Yue can he perform with the greatest effect and focus, and become a hotly discussed character in the play. Wu Yue said that this role “doesn’t work out if you don’t dig out some dim sum, but dig out some liver.” Zhou Yamei in the suspense drama “The Mystery of the Octagonal Pavilion” is another character with a long span, and it is also a role that makes Wu Yue very painful to play. Wu Yue described this role as “bitter and stuffy”. Zhou Yamei is the murderer’s husband’s accomplice behind the scenes. On the surface, she is calm and calm, but she is extremely struggling and entangled in her heart. She has been tortured by nightmares and conscience for nineteen years, and she is in great pain. Wu Yue played the role in a sad and deplorable way, not just a one-sided villain, but a character so complicated that it is difficult for the audience to judge easily. The eloquent princess Zhang Yan in “Da Ming Feng Hua” and the empress Liu E in “Qing Ping Le”, Wu Yue also performed with ease, interpreting the unique personality of the characters.

Judging from the roles Wu Yue chose, she is willing to accept some very challenging characters, and she is brave enough to take risks. The more complicated the role, the more excited she is, so that the audience can see Wu Yue’s original intention for acting. Nowadays, more and more “middle-aged actresses” are out of the circle by virtue of their strength, all of which benefit from years of dedication and pursuit of performance.

Recently, the TV series “County Party Committee Compound” has hit the air. This drama gathers talented actors and actresses, and various characters of different identities make vivid appearances, launching a group portrait drama that competes for beauty. Like the usual acting style, actor Wu Yue chose a role that was difficult to perform, and through a simple and calm acting style, he played a conscientious and fast-paced female county magistrate. Among middle-aged actresses, Wu Yue is a very special existence. She can control characters with different styles in various types of dramas and become a good actor who is remembered by more and more people for her acting skills.