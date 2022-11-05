Home Entertainment #Ontheroad Mercedes Benz E-Class convertible, and the desire for summer is back
by admin
Holidays behind, but there is still a desire for wind and sun in your hair. So what better opportunity to try a car that makes life “en plein air” one of his must-haves.

We are on board – here the VIDEO – of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, in the convertible version: elegant, comfortable but above all a worthy travel companion that makes you feel pampered from many points of view.

The protagonist version of today’s #ontheroad episode is the 220d which translated means a 2,000 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with almost 200 HP, (194 to be precise), combined with the 9-speed automatic transmission that works in perfect synergy with this engine. An engine capable of pushing hard when needed, without jerking, while also proving to be careful and economical in consumption. And it is also quite quiet, which is especially good when traveling with the top down.

Elegant without excess, it is available with a wide range of engines. Even electrified, which – then – is a bit like the near future of the Stoc-carda company that travels precisely in this direction, always hand in hand with technological evolution, which is now essential.

And aboard the Mercedes-Benz E-Class convertible we want to take a look at a world that is increasingly similar to the world of engines, that of boating which is making great strides precisely in terms of electrification. #OntheRoad with us Antonio Vettese, Director of Yacht Design who accompanies us “at sea” to discover new, more “eco friendly” technologies even in boats.

