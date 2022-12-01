The goal at Suzuki is only one: to reduce fuel consumption and emissions… And they’ve been pursuing this goal for several years now because already in 2016, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the first hybrid engines on its cars.

#Ontheroad Mercedes Benz Class E convertible, and the desire for summer is back by Ilaria Brugnotti

05 November 2022



With the 140V technology we take a further step forward: and today it is the protagonist of our short test drive. It is an icon, the Vitara – a compact 4×4 SUV – which today mounts an engine that is truly environmentally conscious.

#Ontheroad Volvo C40 Recharge: already from the ‘face’ it is electric by Ilaria Brugnotti

November 11, 2022

This is the 1,500 4-cylinder 102 HP, combined with two units: the first is an electric motor powered by a 140V battery, the second – however – is a 24.6 kilowatt motor generator.

In short, a latest generation hybrid engine that is particularly attentive to efficiency and the environment, yes, but which certainly does not give up on performance.

#ontheroad Kia Niro, a 360° change by Ilaria Brugnotti

November 19, 2022



Noteworthy comfort on board the Suzuki Vitara, where you can find the different driving modes that can be activated right here, thanks to this knob, to which is added the EV mode, i.e. the electric one which – with the battery charged – comes into operation in starting and maneuvering at low speed. With a full charge, you can travel approximately 4.5 kilometers on batteries alone… and in total silence!





And it is aboard Suzuki Vitara 140Volt that we go to meet today’s guest… The winter season is on the starting line and she is one of the great protagonists: #ontheroad with us Francesca Lollobrigida, speed ice skater, multiple medalist at the last Beijing Olympic Games and a great cycling enthusiast.