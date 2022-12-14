Eight “real” places, the kind you need to take the whole family for a walk – or on an adventure. If it’s too large, there’s really no problem. She is Defender 130 (here the video). Little to add because she speaks for herself…



Walter Massa

It is the flagship par excellence, the “Queen” of the Defenders, with its 5 meters and 35 centimeters in length it is a real living room on four wheels, capable of accommodating up to 8 passengers in an extremely comfortable way thanks to the configuration of the rows of seats 2+3+3.

Otherwise it is a 100% Defender in all respects. Then? Off-road in her DNA, agile and able to tackle any type of terrain, even in this XXL guise. Despite its abundant 5 metres, the Land Rover Defender 130 easily navigated the uneven terrain – at times impervious – of the off-road route, proving to be very easy to handle even in the most insidious situations. And these are precisely the routes that our Defender likes so much and that framed our new episode of #ontheroad where we met a “doc” winemaker who, among the Tortona hills, has become the king of “Timorasso”. #Ontheroad with us Walter Massa. His passion for off-roading … And his unconditional love for his work. Almost an art form.