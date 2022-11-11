Home Entertainment #Ontheroad Volvo C40 Recharge: already from the ‘face’ it is electric
by admin
Today we want to talk to you about… travel. There are several, with different shapes and forges.

We chose to do it accompanied by the Volvo C40 Recharge, the first car of the Swedish company to be born “electric”: it means that there will never be a version with a thermal engine. Here the video.

Whether it is a “zero emissions” car, you will immediately understand from some details: via the traditional front grille, in its place a front which is the calling card of Volvo’s electric models.

It moves thanks to the thrust of two electric motors, one per axle for a total of over 440 hp and 660 Nm of maximum torque, with the 0-100 noteworthy, reached in 4.7 seconds, but above all it can be recharged quickly, up to 80% in just under 40 minutes.

An SUV coupé with a declared autonomy of about 440 km – but the Scandinavian engineers are already working to increase this figure – which allows you to go a long way, as well as the protagonist of today’s episode. With us at #ontheroad, Alessia Maurelli, captain of the Butterflies of the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team, multi-medal team… with her to discover her incredible journey into the world of sport.

