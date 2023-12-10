Home » Onze recensent over Julia Roberts-thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’
Entertainment

Onze recensent over Julia Roberts-thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’

by admin

Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali find themselves in an apocalyptic situation in ‘Leave the World Behind’. — © JoJo Whilden/NETFLIX

Leave the World Behind with Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke does not contain any shock moments, but it does get under your skin. What would you do in a world without the internet and smartphones?

It’s a bit strange that Leave the World Behind, based on the bestseller by Rumaan Alam, was produced by none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. After all, this psychological thriller seems to suggest that the Western world is very vulnerable and may be facing an inevitable catastrophe. The film starts very simply with a classic American family (father Ethan Hawke, mother Julia Roberts and their two children) renting a villa in the woods of Long Island. However, the musical score immediately makes it clear that something uncanny awaits the family. A day at the beach ends very bizarrely and a little later an African-American (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter come knocking. The man claims he owns the house. But that cannot be checked, because the internet and telephones no longer work.

(Continue reading below the trailer)

Not many spectacular things happen in Leave the World Behind, but it is a film that takes you step by step, second by second. The feeling of an apocalyptic threat is becoming increasingly intense. And yet, although there are similarities with films such as On the Beach, The Birds and The Happening, the film still differs from the classic doomsday movie. That’s because author-screenwriter Alam is not really interested in genre conventions, but rather in the psychological consequences of incidents. Ultimately, Leave the World Behind is mainly about failed communication, what that does to us and the essential need for friends, even if they are the fictional ones from Friends.

See also  When Bond was trapped by love again, it was not Bond girls who died this time.

‘Leave the World Behind’ can be viewed on Netflix from December 8.

You may also like

Caputo said that the energy subsidy scheme will...

Sony PlayStation and Insomniac Games Hacked: What Will...

Journey to the Bulgari factory in Valenza, where...

“Kung Fu Panda 4”: New Trailer Released, Setting...

Former Vice Minister of Economy de Massa said...

Netflix Reveals Most Watched Titles and Viewing Data...

Salt pans, ancient foundries, frescoes: the projects financed...

Mayday Blogger’s Personal Privacy Leaked: Netizens Call for...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

Bruce Willis’ Health Deteriorates: Family Shares Update on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy