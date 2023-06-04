OPEC+ producers study further production cuts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The world‘s biggest oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, were deciding Sunday whether to further cut supplies to the global economy. The OPEC+ alliance has failed to keep crude prices high, whose decline has brought relief to drivers in the United States and helped smooth inflation around the world.

The 23-member group was meeting at OPEC headquarters in Vienna after giving mixed messages about possible decisions. Saudi Arabia, which has a dominant position over members of the organization, has warned speculators they could hit a setback if they bet prices will remain low. Russia, the leader of OPEC’s non-OPEC allies, has indicated no change in production is expected.

The decision came at a time of uncertainty about when demand for oil for travel and industry will pick up again given the slow growth of the economy. Producers, for their part, counted on the benefits of crude oil to strengthen their coffers.

Oil prices have fallen even after OPEC+ cut production in October by two million barrels a day, angering US President Joe Biden because he was threatening to hike fuel prices a month before the mid-term elections in your country. Then several members of OPEC, led by the Saudis, made an unexpected reduction of 1.16 million barrels a day in April.

Benchmark Brent crude rose to as high as $87 a barrel after the cuts, but then eased and was trading around $75 a barrel in recent days. US crude has fallen below $70.

Those lower prices have helped American drivers with the start of the summer travel season, with prices hovering around $3.55 at the pump, compared with $1.02 a year earlier, according to the AAA car club. The decline in energy prices has also helped push inflation in the 20 European countries that use the euro to its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine.

AP journalist Fatima Hussein contributed to this report from Washington.