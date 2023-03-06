Whether the Opel Insignia, Kia Rio or the vans from VW, Seat and Ford: these vehicles will (soon) no longer be available as new cars.

It’s the circle of life – also with cars: models come, models go. Some are remembered, others not so much. There are successful types and unsuccessful ones that, for various reasons, are no longer built at some point or are no longer offered in certain markets. Be it a new model strategy or the lack of sales – some cars just don’t get a successor anymore. Here are some recent examples.

Jeep Cherokee: Der Kompakte

Drastic step at Jeep: Not only the Cherokee, which has served the compact SUV segment since 1984, is discontinued – but also the plant in Belvidere/Illinois, which was inaugurated in 1965. The indirect successor is the Jeep Compass, the second generation of which has been produced for the European market since 2016 together with the Jeep Renegade and the Fiat 500X at the Italian plant in Melfi.

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer: The big van

Offered space for seven people: The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer. (Source: manufacturer images)

Vans are out – actually long before the launch of the BMW van, which went on sale in 2015. The 2-seater Gran Tourer, which can seat up to seven people, has not been in production since the end of 2022. Also available is the smaller Active Tourer, the second generation of which has been available since 2021.

Kia Rio: The little one

Kia Rio: Its time is up. (Source: manufacturer images)

The classic small car segment is shrinking, as is the compact segment (read more here). Now it also hits the Kia Rio, which can no longer be configured as a new car. Alternatively, the Koreans offer the smaller Picanto or the compact SUV Stonic.

Merges and other stops

Mercedes merges the C-Class Coupé and the C-Class Cabrio under a new name, the CLE-Class.

The McLaren 720S prospect can no longer be configured as a new car, its successor is the 750S.

Rolls-Royce has discontinued the Dawn and Wraith models.

TT and R8: The Audi athletes

Audi TT: The icon will soon be gone. (Source: manufacturer images)

The first generation of the TT (from 1998) was a design icon of its time – but the sporty coupé and its open roadster version did not survive the brand’s transition to electromobility. Which is also due to the falling sales figures. The TT says goodbye to the streets with one last special edition, and the last copies will be delivered this year.

The same applies to the R8 sports car, which stands for a different generation of automobility with its beefy ten-cylinder engines. However, according to rumors, Audi is planning a new super sports car with all-wheel drive – but it will not be powered by petrol, but by electricity.

Opel Insignia: The basis no longer fitted here

Opel Insignia Sports Tourer: It has disappeared from the market. (Source: manufacturer images)

The Opel flagship said goodbye earlier than expected, and production ended at the end of 2022. The Insignia II was the last model in the Stellantis subsidiary’s range that was still based on technology from the previous parent company, General Motors. The platform is not suitable for electrification. In addition, the license fees to the former parent company are likely to have reduced profits from the sale of the Insignia, which is offered as a sedan and station wagon (more information can be found here).