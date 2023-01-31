New works of CHAUMET Liens series·Life series and new works with the theme of Huan·Yuan

At the beginning of 2023, CHAUMET, a Parisian jewelry art family, released a new work with the theme of “Liens” and “Life”. The new work continues the “one” and “X” connecting symbols that symbolize fate, supplemented by minimalist line art and architectural aesthetic design, recreating the modern side of CHAUMET. “Liens” means “connection, connection” in French, and the CHAUMET Liens series of “Lifetime” expresses feelings with jewelry works, making the invisible relationship clear and visible, so that everyone who is destined can find it in the passing time light of life.

As an artist in the high-end jewelry industry, since its establishment in 1780, CHAUMET has always been committed to creating “emotional jewelry”. With a deep understanding and ingenious use of symbols, it injects the unspeakable emotions deep in human beings into each piece of jewelry. above. Tracing back to history, the “Link” logo runs through the unique designs of CHAUMET’s classic handed down crowns and brooches. As early as the beginning of the 20th century, Joseph Chaumet, the seventh-generation descendant of CHAUMET, used the “X” link symbol to create triangle corset bow brooches, Roon neck necklaces, and interwoven daisy wreath necklaces, which were all the rage at the time. Since then, these highly recognizable and emotionally expressive symbolic arts have provided a steady stream of inspiration for the CHAUMET family. In 1977, the Liens series was officially born. As a modern continuation of emotional jewelry, all works are marked with the unforgettable “connection” symbol of fate, expressing “the connection between people, the fate in the relationship, the life” with the introverted design. Embedded with life”.

Antique work: CHAUMET triangular corset bow brooch hand-drawn drawing Antique work: CHAUMET Rohan choker necklace, 1906

It has been nearly 50 years since the Liens series was born. It draws inspiration from the vast art treasure house of the CHAUMET family, and continues to maintain sensitivity to the trend of the times. It finds the spirit of balance between classics and fashion, and refines the link logo into a signature style. aesthetic symbol. To this day, the Liens series has always described modernity with an aesthetic taste that keeps pace with the times, and interprets the invisible fate with new jewelry works, conveying the powerful power of fate in life.

【EVIDENCE LINKSA lifetime of fate, connecting the bridge of destiny]

“Bridge of Consonance, Simplify Complexity”

CHAUMET Liens The new work of LIENS ÉVIDENCE series LIENS ÉVIDENCE uses a platinum or rose gold “—” connection symbol to connect the distance between the two ends, like a consonant bridge that makes fate meet, connecting two hearts that meet by fate In the heart, the trajectory of fate is outlined invisible, making fate visible.

Fate of Life turns thousands of complex and intertwined emotions into a simple symbol “—” that symbolizes fate, pointing to the eternal and unified emotional world, witnessing the deepening friendship between people who are destined for each other, and the resonance and mutual affection between souls are contained in it , The closeness of heart to heart makes the veins of life more and more clear.

CHAUMET Liens·Lifetime Platinum Ring with Diamonds (Current Reference Price: ￥31,500) CHAUMET Liens·Lifetime Series Platinum and Diamond Ring (Current Reference Price: ¥78,800)

“Constructive Aesthetics, Art Connection”

Continuing the aesthetics of classic symbols, CHAUMET’s new work adopts an asymmetrical and balanced design, which highlights the “—” link symbol while ensuring the proportion of the composition. Each piece of work is like a solid “miniature building”, recreating the dual beauty of CHAUMET’s structural geometry and symbolic art, and confirming the interdependence and solid connection between two different individuals in their emotional relationship.

CHAUMET Liens Life Series White Gold Necklace with Diamonds (Current Reference Price: ￥27,700) CHAUMET Liens Life Series Rose Gold Diamond Necklace (Current Reference Price: ￥25,800)

CHAUMET’s meticulous and exquisite craftsmanship also creates sharp, lively and lively lines for the new works of Lifetime Edge. The hollow connection is created with frosting and polishing techniques. The beveled surface is accurate to 0.4 mm, and the beveled surface is inlaid with brilliant-cut diamonds, making the polished platinum decoration and the entire diamond-encrusted platinum decoration more harmonious. The ingenious use of solid and void creates a wonderful impression of light refraction and mutual reflection, which once again confirms the attention of the CHAUMET family to details.

A new collection of rings and necklaces in rose and white gold, optionally set with diamonds or fully set with diamonds. The ring has a wider width and is matched with meticulous gold decoration craftsmanship. The exquisite package design provides consumers with more choices; the necklace adopts the same design, and the neutral and fashionable geometric shape complements the minimalist and abstract aesthetic symbols. , Release your style from the inside out. The ingenious fusion of modern and classic, pure and bold unisex design, all make the choice of this theme rich and suitable for both men and women. Among them, the new ring made especially for men, has a diamond hidden inside the ring body, showing a low-key and restrained charm.

CHAUMET Liens Predestined · Lifetime Series Platinum Full Set Diamond Ring (current reference price: ￥78,800)

The new work of CHAUMET Liens Fate Series·Lifetime series reinterprets the connection of fate. It is the certification of sincere emotional relationship, the proof of the oath of the connection of fate and the embedded life, and the carrier of expressing friendship with each other; whether it is sending family members, partners, friends, or Or to express yourself, both are excellent choices, with beautiful expectations contained in the minimalist abstract design.

【Link Gamesjoyous·Fate, light up the intersection of fate]

“Emotional bond, symbolic art”

The CHAUMET Liens series of Jeux de Liens, which carries the beautiful emotional implication of those who are destined, is a classic work with profound “emotional connotation” and an interpretation of emotional jewelry. The “X” connection symbol in the work is like a lucky charm of fate, linking the fate and destiny trajectory between people.

“X” is the future and the unknown, so it represents infinite possibilities; “X” is also the fate of two people who should have parallel encounters, and their life trajectories have converged and intertwined since then; “X” is more like two people after meeting Arms crossed in a hug, so a promise is made, little fingers interlocked. When two independent souls meet at this moment, life is endowed with richer meaning.

“Exquisite and elegant, blue blood gene”

Huan·Yuan’s new work reinterprets the “X” connection symbol in a joyous way full of unknown surprises. Every encounter and encounter can be expressed with Huan·Yuan, embracing and intertwining joy together, lighting up the fate of the new year Light.

From left to right: CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Huan·Yuan Platinum and Diamond Sapphire Necklace (current reference price: ￥55,300) CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Huan·Yuan Platinum Diamond and Sapphire Ring (current reference price: ￥116,000 )

On the basis of the original design, Huan·Yuan’s new works are decorated with CHAUMET “royal blue”, highlighting the dignity of CHAUMET’s “blue blood aristocrat”. CHAUMET adopts unique and strict sapphire selection criteria, selecting sapphires with uniform intensity and pure color. Brilliant-cut diamonds and square-cut sapphires are crafted in accordance with high-end jewelry production standards. The brilliant brilliance and deep colors complement each other, creating a beautiful duet; the symmetrical and balanced 3D design makes the new work more harmonious, and the hollowing out brings the setting More lightness, enhancing the alluring brilliance of the new composition.

CHAUMET Liens New Works with the Theme of Fate and Life Series

Huan·Yuan’s new work enriches the Liens series with a noble, pure and simple modern style, adding more unique choices to the complex and diverse styles; with the unique and eye-catching combination of diamonds and classic sapphires, It also once again evokes people’s memories of CHAUMET’s constructivist craftsmanship, and reinterprets the symbolic meaning of the “X” connection symbol with a fusion of modernity and classics.

Gorgeous and lively, shining brightly; connecting with beauty, praising the wonderful relationship; renewing the classics, shining with new charm. With the start of the New Year’s journey, go to CHAUMET’s high-end boutiques or enter the CHAUMET online official flagship store to experience the timeless moments of the new works of CHAUMET’s Liens Fate and Life series, and encounter unexpected happy encounters.