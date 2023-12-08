Open Call for stage artists: Cultural Summer Vienna 2024 – mica

The festival offers artists from various areas of the performing arts the chance to perform in the summer: applications are now possible.

Vienna (OTS) – The free open-air festival will take place again on stages throughout Vienna in 2024. This gives artists from the fields of cabaret, literature, music, performance, dance, theater and contemporary circus the opportunity to present their stage art in the city’s public space from the beginning of July to mid-August. In addition to the evening program, submissions are possible for the program for young audiences and for the garden concerts in the pensioners’ houses.

From now until January 31, 2024, 12 noon, artists are invited to apply at www.kultursommer.wien. All artists, groups or clubs with formats that are possible to use open-air stages in public spaces or stages in the gardens of houses to live in daylight can submit.

The form can be filled out in German and English. Other languages ​​are expressly welcome during the stage performance itself. The FAQ on the website answers the most frequently asked questions about the Open Call. There will also be a total of four online information events in December and January.

Information events for musicians:

December 13, 2023, 10 a.m

December 14, 2023, 2 p.m

Information events for literature, cabaret, performance, dance, theater, contemporary circus:

January 10, 2024, 2 p.m

January 11, 2024, 10:30 a.m

Independent decision-makers

The curation is carried out by a partially newly formed artistic board, which consists of experts from various disciplines and makes decisions independently. The aim is to have a program that is as diverse as possible in terms of genres and topics.

Responsible for the 2024 program are Lucas Vossoughi and Theresa Aigner (garden concerts in the pensioners’ houses), Daniel Riegler and Clemens Salesny (jazz, experimental, electronic & contemporary music), Marina Lacković (cabaret), Raffaela Gras (program for young audiences), Teresa Fingerlos and Antonia Grüner (classical & global), Tino Schlench (literature), Esra Özmen (rap, pop & rock), Elizabeth Ward & Cat Jimenez (dance & performance), Sara Schausberger (theater), Katharina Hohenberger (Viennese song, folk music, Schlager & Austropop) and Sebastian Berger (Contemporary Circus).

