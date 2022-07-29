Listen to the audio version of the article

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli, on 27 July 2022, the Museum celebrates its founder by offering the city of Milan free admission from 2 to 8 pm and a series of activities in which it will be possible to take part.

Dance performance

Created by the National Foundation of Dance / Aterballetto especially for the occasion by Diego Tortelli, the show “A Poetry Abstraction” will be presented with four dancers and a cello who will dance within the setting of the Museum. Organized in collaboration with the Ravasi Garzanti Foundation, it is the first time that the Museum has hosted a dance performance. Admission is free with a maximum of 30 seats with request to [email protected]

Presentation of the animated video in Lis

A great step towards accessibility to the Milanese museum is represented by the animated video including the fairy tale “Poldo” the little ghost translated into Lis (Italian sign language) and subtitled. The protagonist is Poldo, the museum’s beloved mascot who has been accompanying children to discover the collections for years. The video was made in collaboration with the Luigi Rovati Foundation and Ens – provincial section of Milan. All families will be given an illustrated map that will guide children to discover the treasures of the Museum in the company of Poldo.

The online collection

Finally, it will also be possible to continue the visit from home thanks to the collaboration with Google arts & culture, the technological platform developed by Google to promote and preserve online culture, which has made it possible to make new contents dedicated to the history of the collector accessible online, including four new ones. stories centered on Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli and the updated digitization of the Museum rooms.