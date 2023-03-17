In their open letter to the federal government, the ORF and the Austrian National Council, the institutions of the Austrian music scene emphasize the decisive role of the ORF radio symphony orchestra for Austrian music culture and call for it sustained funding from public service broadcasters.

the ORF plays a major role in contemporary music creation in a wide variety of genres. Its core public service mandate is defined in the ORF law and includes the mediation and promotion of art, culture and science as well as the appropriate consideration and promotion of Austrian artistic and creative production.

The operation of the RSO is a genuine part of this promotion of Austrian art and a matter of course in the context of European public media institutions. As a central pillar of cultural life, the RSO plays a decisive role in communicating the cultural/musical diversity in Austria. This orchestra has an impact far beyond the directly affected musicians and the experts involved in the organization in the creative scene in Austria and the associated departments.

The current signals from the ORF management make it urgently necessary to clarify the central role of the RSO for Austrian music culture, the continuation of which will be decided on March 23, 2023. It has a unique position in the Austrian orchestra landscape and represents a balance between classical/romantic, modern and contemporary music. No other Austrian orchestra awards so many composition commissions, programs such a high proportion of contemporary music and presents it in guest performances at home and abroad.

Compared to other orchestras, it has a very lean structure – thanks to the administrative embedding in the ORF, but also in terms of the number of permanent positions that has been reduced to a minimum. With a turnover of one billion euros, eight million euros is a manageable item, also in comparison to other cost centers in the ORF balance sheet.

The Austrian music scene is committed to sustainable financing of public service broadcasting and emphasizes that it is precisely the unique offers that justify financing by civil society and not arbitrary, commercial and interchangeable ones. This uniqueness is unmistakably defined in the ORF law: “In competition with commercial broadcasters, attention must be paid to the uniqueness of Austrian public broadcasting in terms of content and appearance”.

In this sense, this letter also joins the numerous initiatives that support the preservation of ORF programs and offers that are unique in the Austrian media landscape and justify public funding in the first place.

The Austrian music scene states: Music country Austria must operate a radio symphony orchestra and secure this operation within the framework of sustainable funding from the ORF and anchor it in the ORF law.

