Open water swimming is booming in the region

Andres Sandoval He defines himself as a “Neuquén fan.” He lived in many parts of the province. He is a doctor and an amateur athlete. Months ago he decided to combine all this in DIGO to share the importance of sport, its role in health and even those exceptional settings to practice it.

He is an organizer of sporting events and was a pioneer in swimming competitions in cold water in the Neuquén mountain range. This sport has had a notable boom in recent years and managed to attract many followers who seek to experience its physical and emotional benefits.

Foto: @leocasanovaph

This phenomenon has been promoted for various reasons, highlighting the “Wim Hof” method, that promotes cold water immersion as a practice complemented by meditation and breath work, providing multiple benefits for health.

One of the determining factors in this growth is the popularization of the activity by the Argentine Cold Water Swimming Association, an informal NGO that has generated a social, friendly and accessible context for its members.

“The region has had a historical connection to cold-water swimming, dating back to the original Yamana peoples of Tierra del Fuego. Women swimmers -long before the practice suits existed- submerged themselves in icy waters as part of their daily activities, which shows the ancestry of this practice in the region,” says Sandoval.

The international recognition of cold-water swimming has also influenced its popularity. The International Icy Water Swimming Association has been instrumental in organizing international competitions and events that have attracted the participation of outstanding Argentine swimmers, such as Ailen Lascano Micaz from Viedma and Cristina Ganem from Neuquén, who have successfully represented the country in different tests.

Health benefits:

Andrés believes that swimming in cold water offers numerous health benefits: “There is a strong stimulus to the immune system and the promotion of deep breathing, which contributes to improving the general well-being of those who practice this discipline,” he said.

Swimming in cold water could have a positive impact on cardiovascular risk factors such as lipid profile or blood pressure. In addition, swimming in winter can improve adaptation to stress.

In a study it was observed that swimming in very cold water generated a decrease in triglycerides and a lower concentration of homocysteinewhose levels are related to the early development of heart disease.

Experiences in the region

Last Saturday, July 1, Villa La Angostura hosted the event “Open Water Nautical Mile Challenge Anniversary Naval Prefecture of Argentina”a meeting that managed to capture the attention of sports lovers from different corners of the country.

The frozen nautical mile consisted of a triangular course of approximately 800 meters, formed by half a mile (1600 meters). Participants had the freedom to choose the distance they wanted to complete, from as little as 50 meters to the full course. The versatility of the options allowed swimmers of different abilities and fitness levels to participate.

One of the reasons behind the growth in popularity of open water swimming is its challenging and adventurous nature without focusing on competition between participants.. Swimmers are faced with various natural conditions and changes in water temperature.

