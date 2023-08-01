Home » opened higher and reached a new record
The “blue” dollar began the wheel on Tuesday with a bullish rally that placed it at $558an increase of $8 compared to the price of the day before.

A similar behavior is shown by the options traded on the Stock Exchange with the MEP rising to $515.72Meanwhile he Cash with Settlement (CCL) advances to $558.46.

The Central Bank determined a devaluation of the official price of 0.3% and it remained at $288.77. Consequently, the savings dollar is worth $503.35, whose purchase quota of US$200 for hoarding is renewed today.

Among the exchange rates that apply to expenses abroad, with debit and credit cards of more than US$300 per month per person, the Qatar dollar has a cost of $577.54 and the “Tourist” for expenses below that limit is worth $505.35.

For his part, the wholesale dollar rose to $276.76 and the Banco Nación’s price is $286.50.


