Home » Opera “La Traviata” premiered in Xi’an, elegant art enters public life-Headline Follow_State-owned enterprise party building
Entertainment

Opera “La Traviata” premiered in Xi’an, elegant art enters public life-Headline Follow_State-owned enterprise party building

by admin
Opera “La Traviata” premiered in Xi’an, elegant art enters public life-Headline Follow_State-owned enterprise party building

The picture shows the performance of the opera “La Traviata”.Photo courtesy of Shaanxi Grand Theater

Original Title: Opera “La Traviata” Premiere in Xi’an

On the evening of the 20th, the opera “La Traviata” jointly performed by the National Center for the Performing Arts and the Shaanxi Grand Theater was staged in Xi’an. Singers Zhou Xiaolin, Shi Yijie, and Liao Changyong led the performance, and more than a thousand spectators came to the scene to share the artistic feast.

La Traviata was born in 1853 and was created by the Italian composer Verdi. It is one of the most popular works of the world‘s major opera houses and has been performed continuously. In 1956, the opera “La Traviata” was performed on the Chinese stage, becoming the first Western opera that the Chinese saw.

The opera “La Traviata” tells the poignant love story between the Parisian courtesan Violetta and the young Alfred. There are many beautiful and lyrical music melodies and sincere and touching arias in the play, especially “Drinking Song” has long been popular among people One of the most familiar opera arias.

According to reports, this version of “La Traviata” was newly created by opera director Henning Brockhouse in 2010. Its iconic point is a huge mirror of 264 square meters inclined at 45 degrees on the stage, reflecting the ground full of An oil-painted canvas depicting Paris in the 19th century. This round of performance reproduces the classic stage production and the high-level singing of internationally renowned Chinese musicians, allowing the audience to feel the charm of romantic classics.

See also  A Closer Look at the Latest Evisen Skateboards x Suicoke LETA-AB Collaboration

“The opera integrates music, dance, drama, literature, etc., and is known as the ‘bright pearl on the crown of art’. Now you can enjoy the splendor and beauty of the opera “La Traviata” at your doorstep, which adds to the daily cultural life. A touch of color.” said Wang Bozhong, a citizen of Xi’an who came to watch the performance. (over)

source:

Editor: Qi Shaoheng

You may also like

Check the results of the May 21 draw...

Death of a girl detained by Border Patrol...

North American box office: “Fast and Furious 10”...

This is how the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein extorted...

Reigning is as difficult as married life

Agricultural Bank of China Holds the 10th Anniversary...

Sautéed shrimp, one of the recipes defined by...

With goals from Cisneros, Mozo and Orozco, Chivas...

Rhuigi resigns as Bally’s creative director after a...

point to point | Profile

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy