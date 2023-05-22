Opera “La Traviata” premiered in Xi’an, elegant art enters public life-Headline Follow_State-owned enterprise party building

The picture shows the performance of the opera “La Traviata”.Photo courtesy of Shaanxi Grand Theater

Original Title: Opera “La Traviata” Premiere in Xi’an

On the evening of the 20th, the opera “La Traviata” jointly performed by the National Center for the Performing Arts and the Shaanxi Grand Theater was staged in Xi’an. Singers Zhou Xiaolin, Shi Yijie, and Liao Changyong led the performance, and more than a thousand spectators came to the scene to share the artistic feast.

La Traviata was born in 1853 and was created by the Italian composer Verdi. It is one of the most popular works of the world‘s major opera houses and has been performed continuously. In 1956, the opera “La Traviata” was performed on the Chinese stage, becoming the first Western opera that the Chinese saw.

The opera “La Traviata” tells the poignant love story between the Parisian courtesan Violetta and the young Alfred. There are many beautiful and lyrical music melodies and sincere and touching arias in the play, especially “Drinking Song” has long been popular among people One of the most familiar opera arias.

According to reports, this version of “La Traviata” was newly created by opera director Henning Brockhouse in 2010. Its iconic point is a huge mirror of 264 square meters inclined at 45 degrees on the stage, reflecting the ground full of An oil-painted canvas depicting Paris in the 19th century. This round of performance reproduces the classic stage production and the high-level singing of internationally renowned Chinese musicians, allowing the audience to feel the charm of romantic classics.

“The opera integrates music, dance, drama, literature, etc., and is known as the ‘bright pearl on the crown of art’. Now you can enjoy the splendor and beauty of the opera “La Traviata” at your doorstep, which adds to the daily cultural life. A touch of color.” said Wang Bozhong, a citizen of Xi’an who came to watch the performance. (over)

