The National Center for the Performing Arts has showcased a still from the original national opera “Love between Mountains and Seas,” which tells the heartwarming story that unfolded in Xihaigu, Ningxia. This opera pays tribute to the miracles that have occurred in China and explores the nationalization of Chinese vocal music.

“Moutains and Seas” stands out with its unique selection of male and female sopranos and its incorporation of Western opera characteristics while also preserving the national music style. The opera delves into the grand themes of the times using typical characters and serves as valuable creative experience for vocal music art.

The opera opens with a depiction of a world plagued by drought and hardship, but later celebrates the transformation of a barren landscape into a flourishing one. It portrays the journey of the people of Xihaigu as they relocate from their homeland, plagued by wind and drought, to the plains near Yinchuan. With their collective efforts, they turn the Gobi Desert into a prosperous region, brimming with life. The narrative mainly revolves around Chen Jinshan, a dedicated cadre from Fujian aiding Ningxia, who exemplifies the commitment and perseverance of aid workers.

The opera serves as an artistic representation of the cooperation between Minning and Ningbo provinces in poverty alleviation, a strategic decision that resulted in substantial improvements in the per capita disposable income in Minning Town. The annual income has seen significant growth, going from about 500 yuan at the start of immigration to over 16,000 yuan in 2021.

The “Minning Model” of counterpart poverty alleviation cooperation between the east and the west is sung in this opera. The collaboration between Fujian and Ningxia has resulted in the development of various industries, such as potato, Juncao, wine, and energy production. The mark of “Minning” can be seen throughout Ningxia, with numerous Minning demonstration villages established, benefiting nearly 600,000 impoverished individuals in the region.

The opera effectively utilizes the lyrical strengths of this art form to depict the story of poverty alleviation. It introduces characters like Defu, a poverty alleviation cadre dedicated to improving the lives of his fellow villagers. Defu’s character resonates with the audience, reflecting the selflessness and enthusiasm of poverty alleviation cadres in Ningxia.

Opera, known for its emphasis on singing and lyricism, flawlessly combines Western opera features with Chinese national music elements. Through expertly crafted verses and melodies, the emotion behind the story of “mountains and seas” is conveyed to the audience. Tenor Wang Hongwei and soprano Gong Shuang deliver remarkable performances, bringing the characters and their emotions to life.

The national opera “Love between Mountains and Seas” is more than just an artistic production; it embodies the spirit of collaboration and dedication in the fight against poverty. The opera pays homage to the achievements of poverty alleviation efforts and serves as a source of inspiration for the audience.

