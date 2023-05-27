Home » Opera “Notes from the House of the Dead” performed at Rome’s Opera House – Vatican News Vatican
An opera “Notes from the House of the Dead”, adapted from Dostoevsky’s novel of the same name, was performed at the Opera House in Rome on May 23. By describing the lives of various prisoners in Siberian prisons, the opera reproduces the tragic life of human beings in the first half of the 20th century amid the multiple disasters of Nazism, economic crisis and World War II.

(Vatican News Network)The opera “Memorie da una casa di morti” (Memorie da una casa di morti) written by the famous Czech composer Leoš Janáček based on the novel of the same name by Fëdor Dostoevskij was performed in Rome on May 23. Theater performances.

The opera describes the miserable lives of prisoners in a Siberian prison. The image of the protagonist in the opera comes from the prototype of the life of Dostoevsky, the author of the novel of the same name. Dostoevsky participated in the activities against the tsarist autocracy and Russian serfdom, and was sentenced to exile in a Siberian prison, where he spent four years of hard labor. This experience enabled him to truly describe the living conditions of the prison and the different personalities of the criminals in his literary works.

Today, artists reproduce the tragic life of human beings in the first half of the twentieth century in the multiple disasters of Nazism, economic crisis and World War II through the form of opera. It reminds us today to learn the lessons of history and not to repeat historical tragedies .

