Opera, Sangiuliano appoints Fuortes superintendent of the San Carlo theater in Naples

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, accepted the proposal, approved by a majority with only one member abstaining, of the Steering Committee of the San Carlo Theater Foundation chaired by the mayor of Naples, Professor Gaetano Manfredi, and appointed the new Superintendent Carlo Fuortes. The appointment will last until April 2025, at the same time as the mandate of the Steering Committee expires, and is renewable. This is what a note from the Mic reports.

«I congratulate the indication of Carlo Fuortes (formerly at Rai from July 2021 to May 2023) who boasts a vast and prestigious professional curriculum in the management of opera-symphonic foundations. For history and tradition, San Carlo represents a worldwide excellence. My compliments to Fuortes, I’m sure he will do well,” said Minister Sangiuliano.

