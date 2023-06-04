Operation Holidays, here are the safest European roads. And the most dangerous ones

ROME – Ready for the holidays by car. Be careful, though, because not all European roads are safe. The holiday car rental experts at UK company StressFreeCarRental.com have analyzed the data to reveal the most dangerous European countries to drive through.

According to the study, the most dangerous country to drive in the Old Continent is Romania (86 deaths per million people), followed by other Eastern European countries such as Bulgaria (78), which ranks second, and Croatia which ranks third (71). Data reveals that Scandinavia is by far the safest area to visit in Europe, with road fatality rates significantly low in Finland (34), Denmark (26), Iceland (24), Norway (23) and Sweden ( 21). The UK and Ireland also rank among the safest European roads, respectively, with 26 and 31 deaths per million people.

By contrast, two of the most popular destinations for British motorists, Italy (53) and France (49), are both among the top 15 countries with the highest number of road traffic fatalities, placing eighth respectively and in thirteenth place. Another country vacationers are planning to travel to this summer, Greece, is statistically the sixth most dangerous country, with 58 deaths per million people.







In contrast, Sweden is statistically the safest country to drive through, with 21 deaths per million people, over four times safer than Romania, which takes first place with 86 deaths per million. Malta then recorded a sharp increase in deaths due to road accidents in just one year, with an increase of 194%, going from 17 to 50 deaths per million people.

“It has become an increasingly popular choice for Britons to opt for car hire when arriving for holidays in Europe, with the freedom to drive anywhere without having to depend on public transport in a foreign country,” stressed John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental. .com – However, motorists need to be aware of accident rates on the roads while traveling on unfamiliar routes abroad. Some of the most popular holiday destinations, such as France, Italy and Greece, all feature in the top 15 most dangerous roads, while the Nordic countries have significantly lower fatality rates, all of which are below 35 deaths per million people. On average, in all 31 countries, a mortality rate of 45 deaths per million people is reached, therefore we invite all drivers to follow the rules of the road and always drive carefully and prudently”.