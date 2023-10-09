Operation Moscow: The Underestimated Action Film That Falls Short of Box Office Expectations

“93 International Train Robbery: Operation Moscow” Falls Short of Box Office Expectations

By Wang Jinyue

“93 International Train Robbery: Operation Moscow,” directed by Qiu Litao, has been in theaters for 9 days and has earned a disappointing 427 million yuan at the box office. Despite its strong cast featuring Zhang Hanyu, Andy Lau, and Huang Xuan, the movie’s performance has left much to be desired. Fortunately, the film has received positive reviews, with some viewers deeming it a “seriously underestimated” action film.

The movie is based on a real-life robbery that took place on the K3 international train from Beijing to Moscow in 1993. The film crew capitalized on this fact during the film’s promotion, hoping to create buzz around the story. However, viewers quickly realize that the international train robbery serves as a mere introduction to the main plot, which takes place in Moscow. The highlight of the movie is the major robbery led by gangster Miao Qingshan, played by Huang Xuan, in an underground casino in Moscow. This change in storytelling focus has led to confusion and disappointment for some viewers who had different expectations.

Compared to films like “A World Without Thieves,” which delves into the psychological drama of a “cat and mouse game” between the police and gangsters, “93 International Train Robbery: Operation Moscow” retains Qiu Litao’s typical style. The film excels in gun battles and action scenes, making it a rare domestically produced film in recent years. Notably, the movie includes popular scenes such as a thrilling motorcycle chase in an underground pipeline, a shootout at a rocket base, and a hijacking. The escalating intensity of the action sequences delivers a rush of adrenaline to viewers.

The film centers around three main characters: Vasily, played by Cui Zhenhai, Miao Qingshan, and Andy Lau. Cui Zhenhai portrays the positive image of a Chinese police officer, calm, restrained, and thoughtful. Miao Qingshan is a ruthless gangster seeking revenge, displaying cunning and deceit. Meanwhile, Vasily’s character is more complex. He serves as a middleman and, although initially uninvolved in the train battle, is compelled to participate in the subsequent underground casino robbery due to his daughter’s coercion by Miao Qingshan. Vasily is eventually won over by the police.

Regarding character development, Miao Qingshan’s portrayal might be too simplistic. The film merely mentions his troubled childhood, with the loss of his father and an alcoholic stepfather, along with unfulfilled musical aspirations. Yet, these events alone do not sufficiently explain how he evolves into such a heinous robber. The film should have provided more insights into the formation of his “antisocial personality.”

Andy Lau’s inclusion in the cast significantly amplifies Vasily’s role. His character’s longing for the daughter he has never met adds depth and evokes emotional moments in the film. However, this excessive focus on Vasily weakens the direct confrontation between the police and criminals, overshadowing a more profound exploration of Miao Qingshan.

The movie showcases some creatively shot scenes, such as the bathroom encounter between Cui Zhenhai and Miao Qingshan at the Grand Theater. Through the sound of Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony whistling, Cui Zhenhai suspects Miao Qingshan as the leader of the robbers. The tension builds as they draw their guns simultaneously, only to be interrupted by an unexpected visitor. This scene’s twists, turns, and suspenseful atmosphere demonstrate impressive imagination and craftsmanship.

The film is tied together by songs like “No Place to Shame,” sung by the Black Panthers. The costumes and tones contribute to an authentic portrayal of the early 1990s.

Unfortunately, action films worldwide have struggled in the past few years, and this genre appears to be in a downturn. It is fair to say that “93 International Train Robbery: Operation Moscow” was released at an unfavorable time.

