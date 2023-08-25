«Oppenheimer», an extraordinary film about the father of the atomic bomb

Listen to the audio version of the article

It was one of the most anticipated films of the season and did not disappoint expectations in the slightest: “Oppenheimer” has just arrived in our theaters and is undoubtedly a must-see for any self-respecting cinema enthusiast.

Director Christopher Nolan, after the less successful “Tenet” of 2020, has returned to the very high levels to which he has accustomed us with films such as “Memento”, “The Dark Knight”, “Inception” or “Dunkirk”.

Inspired by the biography “Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The triumph and tragedy of a scientist” by Kaj Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Nolan has chosen to tell the life of the famous American physicist and, in particular, the invention of the first atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan project. First feature film biographical in Nolan’s career, “Oppenheimer” is above all a film with a very strong moral depth, a film that does not want to give answers but wants to create questions in the viewer, making him enter the mind of an ambiguous and controversial character like Oppenheimer from the very first sequences.

Alternating various temporalities, from the moments in which the young physicist was approaching the subject for the first time to the investigation that struck him during the 1950s, Nolan constructs a work that is perfectly consistent with his poetics and endowed with a cohesion impressive narrative to say the least. The three hours of duration fly away, without dips, thanks to a pounding visual and sound rhythm, able to fully restore all the tension of the various moments experienced by the main character.

«Oppenheimer» and the other films of the week

Photogallery4 foto

View

A memorable cast

The soundtrack created by the composer Ludwig Göransson makes the most of the psychological situation of a brilliant and at the same time disturbing protagonist, magnificently played by Cillian Murphy who gives the most significant performance of his career. The rest of the cast, however, also works in excellent manner: a special mention goes to an excellent Robert Downey Jr. and the ever more convincing Florence Pugh, but all the interpreters should be mentioned in a positive way. However, it is really all of Nolan’s overall work that strikes and leaves a mark very deep in the public: look for the right room to see it, listen to it and hear it in the best possible conditions. You won’t regret it: it’s one of the most important films of recent years and we viewers are an active part of the narrative, thanks to the constant changes of perspective and the emotions – good or bad, enthusiastic or disturbing – that we feel while watching it.

A scene from the movie “The Beautiful Summer”

The beautiful summer

Among the novelties of the week in theaters there is also “La bella estate”, the new work by Laura Luchetti. Set in Turin at the end of the Thirties, the film has as its protagonist Ginia, a young seamstress whose routine is disrupted by the encounter with Amelia, a fascinating model who will drag her into a new existence. Freely based on the short novel of the same name by Cesare Pavese, “La bella estate” is a remarkable film in its formal packaging, which however fails to excite and involve as it would like. protagonist Yile Yara Vianello plays decidedly well and his character is written effectively, while the same cannot be said of the surrounding figures, who struggle to remain impressed at the end of the vision. The reconstruction of the period and in general the staging of the director are of very good workmanship, while some limits have them to a rhythm that works on and off and takes too many breaks, especially in the central part. Curiosity: in the role of Amelia there is the newcomer Deva Cassel, daughter of Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci.