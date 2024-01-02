“Oppenheimer” and the others: the 10 best films of 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Now that the new year is upon us we can look back with nostalgia at the past year and its best films. There are plenty of rankings out there, and we too can’t help but express our ten cinematographic preferences, among the films released in theaters or on platforms from January to December. Furthermore, the remaining days of vacation are a great opportunity to update your personal list of unstoppable cinephiles.

Oppenheimer

Our first place goes to Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film, a film with a very strong moral depth, a film that does not want to give answers but wants to create questions in the viewer, making him enter the mind of an ambiguous and controversial character like Oppenheimer from the first sequences, the “father of the atomic bomb”. By alternating various temporalities, Nolan constructs a work that is entirely consistent with his poetics and equipped with a simply impressive narrative cohesion. The three hours of duration fly by quickly, without any drops, thanks to a pounding visual and sound rhythm, perfect in conveying all the tension of the various moments experienced by the main character. The result is a memorable film, also featuring a splendid soundtrack and a simply perfect cast.

Killers of the Flower Moon

A great American story written by one of the most important authors in the history of cinema. Taking inspiration from David Grann’s investigative book of the same name, Martin Scorsese recounts what happened in Osage County at the beginning of the 1920s. Several oil fields had been discovered in that area and at the same time a series of murders had occurred, with some wealthy citizens of the Osage Indian tribe as victims. A perfectly calibrated script, full of many characters adequately explored and capable of digging forcefully into the darkest and most disturbing abysses of the human soul, makes “Killers of the Flower Moon” also a gigantic political film, as well as an important historical postcard, effective in mixing genres and styles. The De Niro-DiCaprio couple does the rest.

Lauquen Train

Those who did not know that extraordinary hotbed of great films that is El Pampero Cine, a collective of Argentine artists even before being a production house, will perhaps have been amazed by the results achieved by this incredible film, directed by Laura Citarella. It is a film of approximately four hours, composed of two parts in turn divided into various chapters, which tells of the disappearance of a girl and two men who start looking for her. That’s all? Not at all, “Trenque Lauquen” is a torrential tale that mixes passion for the story, narratives within other narratives as in a game of Chinese boxes, combining the theme of integration between man and nature with the crime genre and even science fiction. A unique experience, simply to be lived.

The beasts

Proof of the maturation of Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a talented Spanish director who reached the peak of his career with this intense, carnal, animalistic film, centered on a French couple who choose to move to Galicia to live more in contact with nature. The relationship with the local people, however, will be particularly complicated. Opening with a highly suggestive incipit, “As bestas” is a film with very high tension, in which the psychological pressure placed on the characters and on us spectators counts more than the physical violence. A film that once seen cannot be forgotten and cannot be excluded from the ranking of the best of the year.

