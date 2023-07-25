Oppenheimer Film Directed by Christopher Nolan Sparks Attention with Historical Error

Title: Oppenheimer Film Garners Attention as Fan Uncovers Historical Inaccuracy

Subtitle: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Film Draws Crowds with Gripping Atomic Bomb Story, but Not Without a Flaw

Oppenheimer’s film directed by Christopher Nolan is beginning to attract the attention of users because it narrates one of the saddest events of humanity, the birth of the atomic bomb.

However, not everything has been drama and harshness, as a fan managed to detect an error within the film that managed to return everyone’s smile.

Did Oppenheimer make a mistake?

It was Twitter user Andy Craig who managed to identify this error, which immediately went viral. In it, he shared a frame from the tape where the physicist can be seen giving a speech in front of a large audience, which holds small American flags, after the announcement of the success of the atomic bomb.

There is a major error in that scene. It turns out that the flags that the public waves have 50 stars, however, the flag of the United States of America had only 48 stars in that year, 1945, when Robert Oppenheimer finished the atomic bomb. It was not until 1960 that the flag minted the two missing stars.

This important and amusing revelation managed to make many take this event with humor, calling for the credibility of cinema and how it can manipulate information without necessarily being true to reality. What is a fact is that the film is starting as a success in its first screenings and is expected to reap a large number at the box office.