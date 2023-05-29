“Oppenheimer” released a new trailer to destroy and save the world | Oppenheimer_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Oppenheimer”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29, according to foreign media reports, director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer” released a new trailer, destroying the world and then saving the world. At around three hours, the film is Nolan’s longest work to date.

“Oppenheimer” is a World War II thriller, released in North America on July 21. Cillian Murphy plays Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb” in the United States. The super luxurious lineup includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Ben Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Crown Mholtz, Dylan Arnold, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, David Liddell, Matthias Schweicheff, Gusta Skarsgard, Alex Wolff, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck and others also star.

Funded and distributed by Universal, directed & written by Nolan, the film focuses on Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the first atomic bomb. Screenplay adapted from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” said to “take the audience into a thrilling paradox: a mysterious man must risk destroying the world to save the world“.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)