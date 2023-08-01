“Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh: Sex scene censored! dress instead of bare skin | Entertainment

Pretty prudish…

“Oppenheimer” is on everyone’s lips (also thanks to its competitor “Barbie”). After just under a week, the cinema hit had already grossed over 250 million US dollars in the box office worldwide. The new masterpiece by film genius Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar”) is bursting with stars, even Matthias Schweighöfer (42) is playing.

The young actress Florence Pugh (27) has a bigger role, for whom things like “Midsommar” and “Little Women” have been going uphill in Hollywood. In “Oppenheimer” the Brit plays the student Jean Tatlock, with whom the famous physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is having an affair.

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy as lovers in “Oppenheimer”

A spicy scene in the film: Oppenheimer and Tatlock have sex and Pugh even stripped naked for it. Only some don’t get it!

In India and some other Asian countries, Florence Pugh wears a strange black dress instead of nothing. However, the scene is identical. The trick: the makers conjured up a fake dress on the computer especially for these countries! To cover up the skin.

Censored by CGI!

The effects artists didn’t put much effort into it: Florence Pugh’s fake dress looks artificial, she doesn’t wear anything in the actual film

It’s particularly bizarre, since director Christopher Nolan doesn’t like computer effects at all and shoots almost everything in real life, even the spectacular atomic bomb test in the film he had built by hand without CGI. But perhaps the British filmmaker had nothing to say about it, because without the censorship “Oppenheimer” would probably have been banned in the important Indian film market.

At least for an audience under 16 to 18. In order to make as much money as possible, the blockbuster was designed as a 12+ title. In Germany, too, children as young as 12 are allowed to go to the cinema. By the way, Pugh is naked in our film.

Star director Christopher Nolan only shot his new film in real locations and largely dispensed with computer effects

After all, the film has already grossed more than eight million US dollars in India. A sum that Studio Universal would not have liked to give up. But on this dress, if director Nolan had had his way.

Hopefully there’s no threat of trouble with the studio now… Nolan only recently broke up with his longtime partner Warner Bros. and therefore only recently came to Universal.

