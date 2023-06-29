Opus Kink – My Eyes, Brother!

by Oliver on June 27, 2023 in EP

My Eyes, Brother! is after Requiem for a Quarantaine and ‚til the Stream Runs Dry already the third famous EP of the art punk revivalists and gentleman troublemakers Opus Kink from Brighton since 2020 in a row.

Given the quality of My Eyes, Brother! nevertheless, to speak of a relative disappointment about the delivered material is somehow quite absurd, but it’s true: the previous short format from 2022er actually had the even better songs and a pointed, accentuated sound to offer in addition to the refreshing element of surprise.

25 minutes later – and with the prospect of a very dynamic and well-rounded arc of suspense that secretly suggests that Opus Kink have found a very effective, coherent articulation platform even without an album context – it is clear without any disillusionment that the combination of Angus Rogers (guitar, lead vocals), Sam Abbo (bass), Jazz Pope (keyboards), Jed Morgans (saxophone), Johny Giles (trumpet) and Fin Abbo (drums) is one of the most exciting (and at the same time so damn ripped off) newcomers the island has to offer.

As if they had Arctic Monkeys their lounge with the gang mentality of old Bad Seeds and more latent Tropical Fuck Storm– Attitude polished, opens the whimsical croon end Chains rhythm-based as grooving indie rock with a dull kick drum until the horns rub almost to excess, it squeaks and jitters in front of the noise and blues rock contours. Dust dances sinister celebrating with rumbling exuberance and sways the displays alternately to the crumbling party, meanwhile Children with exhilarated coolness to the jingling interlude Tin of Piss as an elegiac free jazz fever dream in the ambient.

Marlakey staggers darkly strolling in a crooked position with knobbly bass, nocturnal with brief psychotic spurts before Piping Angels fidgets nervously at a hypothermic distance and 1:18 with post-punk verve. Even in a compact term celebratet My Eyes, Brother! in this respect, with a subliminal chaotic tendency, snappy scenes and anachronistically designed arcs of suspense, which is why all good things should come in threes in such a way that the niche sensation Opus Kink should definitely generate broader attention.

Opus Kink – My Eyes, Brother!

