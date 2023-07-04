Home » Orange pudding with chocolate pieces
Orange pudding with chocolate pieces

by admin
Orange pudding with chocolate pieces

Ingredients (large 27x11x7 cm English pudding tin)
– 200 g butter
– 200 g of sugar
– 4 medium field eggs (55 gc/u, cracked: total 220 g)
– zest of 2 oranges
– 60 ml of orange juice
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 300 g of flour 0000
– 18 g of baking powder
– 1/4 teaspoon salt
– 125 g semisweet chocolate

Preparation

Beat the room temperature shortening with the sugar and zest for 10 minutes until the mixture pales and is foamy. Add room temperature eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift the flour with the baking powder and add the salt.

Cut the chocolate into medium, even pieces.

Add the dry beans and the chocolate to the previous smoothie, interspersing with the orange and lemon juice. Place in a buttered and floured English pudding mold and cook in a preheated oven at approximately 160°C for 55 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in its highest part comes out clean.

Who wants a slice?

Lambertis
* I love to drizzle it out of the oven with a cold syrup made with 200 ml of orange juice, 50 g of sugar and a cap or two of whiskey.


