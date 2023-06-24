Orcas disturb regatta near Spain in another display of dangerous behavior

A pod of orcas struck one of the sailing boats participating in a regatta as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar, the latest incident in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas.

The roughly 15-minute encounter with at least three of the marine mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race on Thursday to lower their sails and start making loud noises to try to scare off approaching orcas. No one was hurt, but Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was “a scary moment.”

“20 minutes ago some orcas hit us,” he said in the video. “Three killer whales came right at us and started hitting the rudders. It was amazing to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous time for us as a team.”

Killer whales generally range from 5 to 6.5 meters (16-21 feet) in length and weigh more than 3,600 kilograms (8,000 pounds).

Team JAJO was nearing the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea on a leg from Holland to Italy when at least three orcas approached the VO65-class sloop. A video recorded by the crew showed one of the orcas hitting the rudder, while another recording showed one of them bumping its nose against the hull.

In the last four years, scientists have observed an increase in cases of killer whales hitting or damaging boats off the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula.

This is behavior that is difficult to explain. A team of marine life researchers studying orcas off the coast of Spain and Portugal have identified 15 orcas involved in the encounters, 13 of them juveniles, supporting the hypothesis that they are playing. The fact that two of them are adults could support the more sensationalist theory that they are responding to some traumatic event with a boat.

The sailors were warned of the danger.

“We knew there was a chance that an orca would attack at this stage,” said Brend Schuil, a reporter aboard the Team JAJO boat. “So we had already talked about what to do if something happened.”

Schuil commented that they called everyone on deck and that they lowered the sails to reduce the speed of the sailboat, which had reached 12 knots. The crew made noises to scare away the orcas, but by this time the ship had already fallen from second to fourth place on the stage from The Hague to Genoa, where it is expected to arrive this weekend.

“They seemed more aggressive/playful when we were going faster. Once we slowed down they also started to be less aggressive in their attacks,” she stated. “Everyone is fine on board and the animals are fine too.”

Associated Press writer Bernie Wilson contributed to this report.

