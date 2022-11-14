Home Entertainment Orchestral Tools Releases Drones Soundtrack Humming Library by Alexander Hacke
Orchestral Tools Releases Drones Soundtrack Humming Library by Alexander Hacke

Sample library developer Orchestral Tools has announced the release of their newest collection of samples – the Drones soundtrack humming library by Alexander Hacke. Created in collaboration with renowned experimental musicians (Einstürzende Neubauten, hackedepicciotto, Crime and the City Solution) and designed by Sascha Knorr and Timo Loosli, Drones features a range of instruments specially selected for their atmospheric and intriguing sound, designed for sound, Avant-garde compositions, film and game soundtracks provide the ideal backdrop.

Recorded at the Teldex Scoring Stage in Berlin as well as Silent Green (a former mausoleum chosen for its dark and mysterious acoustic qualities), the library consists of a series of hums using a range of instruments, acoustic and electric Acoustic 6-string and bass guitars, cello and bass, trombone, choir recordings, templars, harpsichords, didgeridoos and synthesizers. All sounds are captured in multiple colors for maximum realism and with the ability to stack chords and cluster effects, the tones of the original components can also be used to create custom hums to suit the user’s imagination.

In addition to offering some of the longest notes in the sample library — usually a minute or more — the hums are recorded in multiple dynamic layers, their intensity fully controllable via the modulation wheel (or dynamics), More playability can be achieved.

Drones by Orchestral Tools for their in-house developed sample player SINE player, sale price 129 euros, original price 189 euros.

Official website:
https://www.orchestraltools.com/store/collections/drones

