«I am honored to have been the keystone used by the naturalist Charles Darwin to explain evolution, because my family is a laboratory of biomechanics and plant intelligence». To speak is the orchid, sensual and pure, perfidious and deceptive. Or rather they are the 30,000 types of flowers different from each other created by nature and the more than 100,000 other hybrids that have so far come out of human hands. And despite all this life, half of all endangered species (including animals) are orchids.

The Greek name and a long history

This story is one chanson de geste written from sentiment, from botany and from the beauty that the essayist Alessandro Wagner reconstructs, making the flowers speak in the first person, in his very rich and captivating Making love like an orchid. History and wonder of the smartest flower in the world. The orchid, whose name is due to Theophrastus (371-287 BC), pupil, friend and successor of Aristotle at the head of the peripatetic school of Athens (orchis in Greek it means testicle and was also a character of the false myth), it is neither female nor male, but both and its special reproductive organ well represents the concept of hermaphroditism. It lives in total and super-specialized symbiosis with the other two kingdoms of living beings, animals and fungi: «it was precisely from this total symbiosis, from my way of loving, that everything else descended: the development of my ingenuity, and of my beauty, my unstoppable multiplication in thousands of different species, success among humans. And my fragility: without my symbiotic mushroom I can’t feed myself enough, indeed I can’t even germinate; without my pollinator animal I cannot reproduce. If they are missing, at least in nature, I no longer exist”.

Fragile everyday life and life from highlander of evolution: the first, in 1844, to give an age to orchids was Abramo Bartolomeo Massalongo who glimpsed two of them among the Bolca fossils and dated them to one hundred million years ago. Meanwhile, the orchids, to attract the insects of the tropical forest, develop magical flowers and choose to become epiphytes, living on the branches of the trees. Botanists are also magnetized, first Linnaeus and then Rumphius, who recognizes the seeds in the dust of orchids. They fall to the ground, a mushroom holes that seed and starts a symbiosis and a new plant: this too is love.

The tax on glass and the orchid mania

With scientific studies, orchid-mania goes crazy. Explorers and adventurers brought back thousands of plants to Europe, a real collecting was born that has a worthy architect in Joseph Paxton: first, he understands that it is not enough to replicate humidity and tropical temperatures, but ventilation is needed. Orchids are now like jewels, one status symbol. Dukes and counts compete to have the richest greenhouses, especially since the tax on glass was abolished in England in 1845, there are those who specialize and become orchid hunters and those who, like Frederick Sander, found a nursery and creates the first register of hybrids, or even those who recognize the appearance of an orchid in vanilla.

Then, Charles Darwin arrives and everything changes, revealing the intelligence of orchids: he sticks a pencil into the flower, as if it were an insect’s proboscis, and the rostellum – that is, stamens and pistils together, male and female together – releases the two pollinia , stuck to the pencil, as if it were the back of an insect, in order to then be deposited on the stigma of the next orchid that the insect (or the pencil) will visit, and thus pollinate it. The English naturalist understands that the orchid is extreme refinement and vegetable intelligence, and discovers the importance of cross-fertilization, which would have strengthened the genes and given birth to individuals who were very similar together, but slightly different from their parents. Precisely that discovery causes him to stumble upon some reverend friends of his who advise him to abandon those studies and publish a book on pigs.