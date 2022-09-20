Original title: Li Bingbing and Feng Shaofeng starred in “Ordinary Heroes”, the official announcement was adapted from the real deeds of “Saving the Boys with Broken Arms in Hotan”

Sohu Entertainment News, based on the real story of “Rescue and Rescue the Boys with Broken Arms in Hotan, Xinjiang”, the heroic movie “Ordinary Heroes”, which focuses on ordinary people, released the “Go All Out” version of the trailer and poster today. In the event of an accident, a life rescue in a race against time cannot be delayed. 8 hours, 1400 kilometers, love and courage are intertwined. Ordinary people from all ethnic groups and industries work together to lend a helping hand to complete this miracle of life.

The movie “Ordinary Hero” is directed by Chen Guohui, written by You Xiaoying, starring Li Bingbing and Feng Shaofeng, starring Huang Xiaoming Friendship, Lin Yongjian and Zhang Yishan as special actors, Perlman Parehati, Erfan Aizezi, Azguli Reh Co-starring Siti, Nigati Tursun, Zhou Yiren, Wang Zixuan and Zeng Yue. Salute to every ordinary hero who participated in the relay of life.

After “Captain China” and “Heroes of Fire”, “Heroes Series” and “Ordinary Heroes” challenge the limit in crisis

The movie “Ordinary Hero” is adapted from the real story of “Rescue and Rescue the Boy with Broken Arm in Hotan, Xinjiang”. A child’s accident with a broken arm broke everyone’s peaceful life. The passage of time threatens the child’s life, and he must be sent to a hospital 1,400 kilometers away within 8 hours to complete the treatment, and the road to the airport is blocked by the bustling market. The only flight on the runway was gradually moving away, and all the medical staff in the hospital waiting for the child stayed up all night… Difficulties were placed in front of this rescue in a race against time, and in front of the ordinary people who extended a helping hand and participated in this rescue. Like you and me, they are unknown ordinary people. How should they save the child with a broken arm, keep the child’s arm, and complete the relay rescue of the child’s life? The answer to all this is in the movie “Ordinary Heroes”.

When director Chen Guohui was asked about the preparations for the film “Ordinary Heroes”, he said that the first time he came into contact with the film, he felt that the film should not only show the story of the day, he wanted to express the great love between ordinary people. It was filmed, so he lived in Xinjiang for five months in advance, modified the script based on the local cultural atmosphere, and learned about the real life of these ordinary heroes. He believes that only by incorporating details can they show their greatness more. As a “hero series” following “Captain China” and “Heroes of Fire”, the movie “Ordinary Heroes” is a movie dedicated to every ordinary hero.

Li Bingbing and Feng Shaofeng perform “Ordinary People’s Heroes”

In order to better show this thrilling rescue miracle and restore the true feelings of the “ordinary heroes” who participated in the rescue, the crew of “Ordinary Heroes” was very attentive and invited the prototype characters of the deeds to communicate with the actors to understand how each character prototype is facing The mental state at the time of the incident, all the actors also threw themselves into the performance, and strive to live up to the efforts of every ordinary hero, so that the public can see the beauty of Xinjiang. The main character Li Bingbing said that she was more in awe of her performance than before, and she was more strict with herself. She not only hoped to show the audience the serious and professional image of the flight attendant Zhao Yan, but also hoped that everyone would pay attention to her emotion and restraint behind her profession. . The prototype doctor Lin Li’s love and belief in his profession has also deeply infected the star Feng Shaofeng. He hopes that through “Ordinary Heroes”, everyone can feel the awe and respect for life in this real and moving warm story.

The movie “Ordinary Heroes” is a heroic movie focusing on ordinary people. It presents the kindness and love of the Xinjiang people to the national audience, and at the same time allows the world to see the real Xinjiang and the strength of the unity of the Chinese nation. Before the crisis came, they were just ordinary people like you and me. When the crisis came, they stepped forward and turned into ordinary heroes. They came from all walks of life in Xinjiang and were their helping hands to make this miracle happen.

The movie "Ordinary Heroes" is produced by Bona Film Group Co., Ltd. and Tianshan Film Studio. China Southern Airlines Group Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Alibaba Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Tongying Investment Group Co., Ltd., Tianguanglian Media (Group) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tianlun Film Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Bona Runze Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Bona Film Media Co., Ltd. jointly produced, It will be released nationwide in the near future.





