ORF is not allowed to put children away – ORF must commit itself to the RSO and receive the full orchestra – SPÖ application becomes a litmus test for government parties

Vienna (OTS/SK) – The pressure of SPÖ and many artists* and cultural workers has had an effect, the turquoise-green federal government has today committed itself to the continued existence of the Radio-Symphonieorchesters (RSO) known. Nevertheless are for SPÖCulture spokeswoman Gabriele Heinisch-Hosek “many questions unanswered”. Because apart from declarations of intent, the government has no concrete solutions for financing the RSO submitted. “The ORF is not allowed to put children away, the radio symphony orchestra must be retained in its entirety. The ORF should clearly commit itself to the RSO, because it plays an important part in fulfilling the public service mandate. And politicians must create the framework conditions for this.”says Heinisch-Hosek, who adds: “The RSO has an important focus on the performance of contemporary music in Austria, which no other Austrian orchestra offers in this form. That is why the responsibility for financing the RSO must remain with the ORF.”

Die SPÖ-Culture spokeswoman reiterates her demand that Radio Symphony Orchestra im ORF-Law and announces a motion in the National Council. “The ORF must be able to continue to fulfill its educational and cultural mission. The continued existence of this important cultural institution can only be secured in the long term by anchoring the RSO in the ORF law. For the governing parties, the SPÖ motion is the litmus test, because it will show how serious the ÖVP and the Greens are about securing the RSO.”says Heinisch-Hosek today, Thursday, to the SPÖ press service.