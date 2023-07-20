Organizations from Río Negro and Neuquén marched against animal abuse, in Roca

Around 3:00 p.m., residents of Río Negro and Neuquén, together with their pets, gathered at the Monument to the Apple on Avenida Roca and Irigoyen to march against animal abuse. The mobilization is also taking place in Bariloche. “This is not about cats or dogs, it’s about all the cruelty behind it all”said Gabriela Salazar, a reference from the Non-Human Animal Rescue group (Ranhu).

Salazar explained the cases of animal abuse and cruelty are increasing more and more. “The lack of reform of Law 14346 does not favor us either.. With the municipal ordinance that exists, we cannot do much, “said the protectionist and added” this is happening in all cities, throughout the country. For more than 30 years they have been asking for it to be reformed.”

Also, from Ranhu they ask the neighbors to be aware of the responsible ownership of animals. “Neither protectionists nor municipalities have to walk behind the neighbor to ask him to wear a collar or leash. It does not happen by forcing someone, but by conscience of each one, “said Salazar.

The march began at the monument and from there they moved to police station 3, the City Hall, then through the Deliberative Council and ended their journey in the Judiciary in a symbolic way, since the organism is not in operation until next week, the day in which they will take the petition to reform the law.

It was full of posters with different slogans: “pain is everyone’s fear”, “life is priceless” and “justice for Byron” and the cry of “free of all”they mobilized through the streets of the city with pets and animals that were abandoned and mistreated.

It is the fifth march that the organizations carry out at the regional level, but the first to be held at the provincial level. Ranhu has been working for years and they were representatives of Roca against fireworks in 2016.

The animals were the protagonists of the march. Photo: Andrés Maripe.

One day Gabriela’s dog died due to a heart attack from a firecracker. Desperate, she decided to publish her anger on social networks where she met people who were in the same situation. They began to meet and together with protectionists, councilors and the mayor María Emilia Soria, They achieved a ban on fireworks in the city. This is how ordinance No. 4919/20 was born, which established the prohibition of the sale and use of sound pyrotechnics, as well as paper balloons in Roca.





