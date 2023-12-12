Home » Organizer of Rainie Yang’s Concert Reveals Abnormalities in Operation
Organizer of Rainie Yang’s Concert Reveals Abnormalities in Operation

Rainie Yang’s Concert Organizer Faces Abnormal Operations

The controversy surrounding Rainie Yang’s recent concert in Zhengzhou has taken another turn as the organizer of the event, Nanjing Youling Culture Media Co., Ltd., has been revealed to have abnormal operations.

Following Rainie Yang’s comments about the people of Henan during her concert, the organizer has come under scrutiny for its handling of the event. According to reports, the company’s legal representative, Wang Dingding, has been interviewed by the authorities and is waiting for the results of the investigation.

Furthermore, it has been reported that some concert-goers have complained to the organizer about the inability to refund their tickets. This has raised concerns about the company’s ability to handle such issues effectively.

Public information available on the Tianyancha App shows that Nanjing Youling Culture Media Co., Ltd. was established in August 2019 with a registered capital of 2 million yuan. The company’s business scope includes cultural and artistic exchanges, performance brokerage, and ticketing agents. However, the company was listed on the list of abnormal operations by the Nanjing Xuanwu District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau in July this year due to its inability to be contacted through its registered residence or business premises.

The revelation of the company’s abnormal operations has raised questions about its suitability to organize such high-profile events. With the ongoing investigation and the complaints from concert-goers, the future of the company’s operations remains uncertain.

It is important to note that this article is based on information from Tianyancha and does not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. If there are any copyright or content-related issues, please contact Tianyancha to request the content be deleted. This article is for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment or application advice.

