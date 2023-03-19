A delicious ground beef recipe with shoyu sauce that you will love!

Without a doubt, this oriental meat recipe is one of my favorites at the moment. Easy to make and very tasty. I’m sure you’ll not only love it, but repeat it countless times.

Ground beef is probably one of the most versatile ingredients. From sauces to fillings, you can make several recipes with it.

But here, the proposal is to serve it in a very different way, bringing an oriental touch to this ingredient.

For this recipe, I used ground duckling, as it has less fat. But, without a doubt, you can choose the cut you prefer. Click here for a complete article on cuts of meat that can help you.

The recipe for this oriental meat is delicious, easy to make and perfect for a change in the preparation of ground beef.

It is likely that the great secret of this recipe is the bittersweet and slightly peppery touch that the mixture of ingredients brings to the meat.

This happens because we are going to use in addition to the soy sauce, sugar, ginger and pepper flakes.

And the best part, this recipe base can be used not only with ground beef, but also for strips of meat, as well as chicken, pork or even a version with just mushrooms.

Undoubtedly, you can serve your meat with any accompaniment you like, but here are some ideas to inspire you:

Asian rice : With a texture different from white rice, it is a great accompaniment to your meat, especially if you want to eat it with chopsticks;

Lettuce leaves : I know it might look a little different. But if you've ever had Korean barbecue, you might know that it's normal to make bundles of meat with lettuce. And I confess that it is delicious;

Vegetable Stirfry: How about preparing a stew of chard, carrots, broccoli and even cauliflower. It will definitely be delicious.

Check out the recipe for oriental meat

Yield: 4 servings Carne oriental Prep Time:

5 minutes Cook Time:

30 minutes Total Time:

35 minutes Delicious and very easy to make, this oriental meat is a great way to vary flavors and make everyday meals much tastier. Ingredients 1/3 cup soy sauce;

2 tablespoons of sugar;

1 teaspoon pepperoni pepper;

2 garlic cloves;

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger;

2 tablespoons olive oil – see notes;

400 g of ground beef;

1 large onion;

2 cups of cabbage. Instructions Start by making the sauce, mixing the soy sauce, sugar and pepper and set aside; Then, in a large pan, sauté the garlic (crushed) with the ginger in olive oil until they begin to release their aromas; Then, add the ground meat and over high heat, stirring occasionally, let it cook; Finally, add the cabbage and onion cut into very thin strips and the sauce. Cover the pan and let it cook for a few minutes; When the cabbage and onion are very soft it is ready; Hit the salt if necessary. Notes You want even more flavor for your dish. Try swapping olive oil for sesame oil. Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment or post your photo

Other oriental recipes

Items that can help make your oriental meat 🛍️

Wok: Here, we use a wok, which is a large frying pan very common in the east. But of course you can use any pan; Crockery: In the photos that illustrate this recipe, we use Oxford Porcelain tableware.

