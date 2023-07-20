Oriental Tune: Unleashing the Power of Chinese National Music through Marketization

Recently, the music brand “Oriental Tune” released an official announcement video that has sparked heated discussions in the music industry. The brand, which focuses on exploring the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese traditional culture through music, has attracted wide attention from musicians.

In the current music landscape, platforms and charts often prioritize popular and trendy music, neglecting the representation of ethnic cultural content. However, there is an increasing demand for music that focuses on spreading national culture and representing our own voices and cultural attitudes. Despite not always receiving enough attention or recognition, many musicians are constantly exploring and creating music centered around cultural heritage. This is the hope expressed by the musicians interviewed in the “Oriental Accent” official announcement video, as they seek to carve a new path for popular music that highlights the display of cultural heritage.

In response to this demand, Oriental Tune has introduced the Eastern Tone Music List, which is the first music list supported by data technology to showcase the vitality of cultural innovation and creativity across all regions of China. This list aims to promote the beauty of Chinese national culture and allow every audience member to appreciate the beauty and power of oriental accents.

The Eastern Tone Music List is compiled based on accurate statistics of broadcast data from across the network, combined with votes from the public jury, music critics, and industry representatives. It provides daily, weekly, and general rankings that highlight excellent Chinese national music works. In addition, weekly radio programs based on the list are broadcasted on over 100 radio stations nationwide, further promoting these works to the public. This initiative not only brings audio-visual enjoyment to the audience but also injects new vitality into the inheritance and development of Chinese national culture. It acts as a bridge for the entire nation’s music, exploring the path of marketization for Chinese national music and showcasing its diversity and charm to the world.

The Oriental Tune brand strongly believes that culture should be the foundation of music. In an era of constant change, the brand explores how to integrate the treasure of Chinese national culture into music in a way that is widely recognized and disseminated. The hope is that more musicians and young people will join this mission to preserve and promote these precious cultural elements.

Marketization is seen as the inevitable path for Chinese national music to integrate into the new era and achieve new development. The Oriental Tune brand recognizes the importance of industry collaboration and synergy in this process. By partnering with music platforms such as QQ Music and Xunfei Music, they aim to recommend high-quality works to the audience and promote the voice of the Chinese nation. Additionally, Oriental Tune has supported events like the Jacques Tibetan, Qiang, Qiang, and Yi Original Music Ceremony to further contribute to the dissemination of outstanding Chinese national music.

The release of the official announcement video by Oriental Tune has ignited discussions in the music industry and captured the attention of musicians. With its focus on exploring the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese traditional culture through music, Oriental Tune aims to build a bridge for the nation’s music and explore the marketization road of Chinese national music. Through their initiatives, they aspire to create an international aesthetic leader and a strong oriental cultural symbol.

