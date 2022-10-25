Original title: Original Kunqu Opera “Cao Xueqin” will perform Kunqu Opera Encounter Dance to continue the “Red Mansion” karma

Photo courtesy of Zhu Bingzhen as Lin Daiyu

China News Service, Beijing, October 25 (Reporter Gao Kai) The original Kunqu Opera “Cao Xueqin” by the Northern Kunqu Opera Theatre, a project funded by the National Arts Fund in 2022, will soon be on the stage of Beijing Tianqiao Theatre.

According to reports, the play is directed by Wu Bei, a well-known dance and dance drama director. Wu Bei and Wang Yan are screenwriters. Yuan Guoliang, a national first-class actor of the Northern Kunqu Opera Theatre, leads the play. In recent years, the young actors of the Northern Kunqu Opera Theatre, Ma Jing, Weng Jiahui, Zhu Bingzhen, Zhang Huan and other co-stars.

Kunqu Opera “A Dream of Red Mansions” is the pinnacle of Bei Kun Opera. It has won the “Wenhua Award” and the Moroccan “Angel Award”. Following its successful creation, the original Kunqu Opera “Cao Xueqin” has attracted attention again. Based on the life experience of Xishan in Beijing, it is divided into four scenes: “Hidden West Mountain”, “Remembering the Red House”, “Paper Kites” and “Death to Fragrant Mountain”. Combined, with the help of a variety of ingenious dramatic techniques such as “play within a play”, with life experience as the guide and works as the line, it shapes and expresses a great image of a literary giant who is erudite, has experienced ups and downs, and helps the world and loves the people. Through Kunqu Opera and music , The cross-border blending of dance shows the brilliance of Cao Xueqin’s human nature.

Photo courtesy of Weng Jiahui as Jia Baoyu

The chief director Wu Bei expresses the artistic conception space and psychological performance that cannot be described by the script text through the comprehensive means of the stage, and expresses the characters and reveals the theme in a deeper level. The core of Kunqu Opera “Cao Xueqin” is to revolve around Cao Xueqin’s inner world and artistic talent, using modern concepts and expressive techniques to convey his spirit, emotion, philosophical thinking about life and belief in life to the audience. The creation and rehearsal of Kunqu Opera “Cao Xueqin” paid more attention to the expressive, lyrical, freehand and rhythmic functions of dance and music integrated into opera.

It is understood that the screenwriters Wu Bei and Wang Yan listened to many opinions and suggestions including experts from the Cao Xueqin Research Association at the beginning of writing the script. The life experience of Cao Xueqin from seclusion in Xishan to the death of Xiangshan Mountain and his mental journey, with his arrogant pursuit of spiritual freedom, equality and fraternity as the main line, interspersed with the time and space dreams of dramas, revealing Cao Xueqin's artistic talents, life insights, emotional ideals It is necessary to vividly show the image of a persistent, affectionate, liberal, and respectful writer, and to bring his thoughts into the emotional experience of the audience in the process of integrating Kunqu Opera and modern art. By describing the process of Cao Xueqin's creation of "A Dream of Red Mansions", it not only reflects Cao Xueqin's feelings of entering the world, his compassion for the world, but also his feelings of being born, and the realization that people can only cross the sea of ​​suffering in the world. Photo courtesy of Yuan Guoliang as Cao Xueqin Kunqu Opera is the art of singing and dancing. The singing and dancing in "Cao Xueqin" is different. In addition to singing songs, chanting is more of a lot of chanting, and the dance in the play is no longer a traditional program performance, but more emphasis on the expression of the body. Dance the movements. The character's psychology is expressed through the externalization of the body, and every action and every gesture needs to be repeatedly trained. This kind of cross-border integration does not violate the traditional opera, but enriches the performance methods and makes the details more prominent and stronger. Yuan Guoliang, a well-known veteran actor of the Northern Kunqu Opera Theatre, who studied under the Kunqu opera artists Ji Zhenhua and Lu Yongchang, has successfully starred in many classic plays with historical themes. This time in "Cao Xueqin", for him, pressure and motivation still coexist. The cross-border art form that combines dance and music is not a small challenge for the actors on the stage. Yuan Guoliang focused on the shaping of Cao Xueqin's character and artistic original intention in the high-intensity rehearsal, in order to approach the spirit of the character image. world. The singing design of the Kunqu Opera "Cao Xueqin" is the famous Kunqu Opera composer Wang Dayuan, who is now in his old age. In the Kunqu Opera "Continuation of Pipa" and "Dream of Red Mansions", which were previously created by the Northern Kunqu Opera Theatre and related to the theme of "Red Mansion", those beautiful The vocals are all designed by him. Kunqu Opera "Cao Xueqin" is not only the improvement and continuation of "A Dream of Red Mansions", but also a new creation and breakthrough. Wang Dayuan used a variety of Kunqu opera forms in this play, including southern opera, northern opera, southern set, north set, and north-south combination set, especially the collection. "Second Lines" is to imitate the traditional "Twelve Reds", and let Cao Xueqin in the play and his Baoyu sing together, which is very exciting. Kunqu Opera "Cao Xueqin" has a clear proposition and direction in stage design and costume design, requiring aesthetics, modernity, freehand brushwork, innovation, and recognition. The design of stage art pays attention to language and modern concepts, pursues aesthetic vision and spiritual implication, and uses high-tech, and adopts a modern freehand and technological approach to make the environment and spiritual performance reflect reality and reality. In terms of costume modeling, it not only pays attention to the extension of some traditional opera elements, but also integrates modern fashion concepts. The design is innovative and unique, the characters have distinct personalities, and the styles are harmonious and unified. Combined with singing, dancing and music, it presents a new and beautiful stage masterpiece on the stage. It is reported that on the nights of October 29 and 30, the original Kunqu Opera "Cao Xueqin" will premiere at Beijing Tianqiao Theater.

