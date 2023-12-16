Original mechanical head from ET is for sale

© epa

That too

Anyone who wants to acquire a piece of film history should visit Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, America, between December 14 and 17.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM

This includes a machete from Harrison Ford from Indiana Jones, Captain America’s shield and a machine gun from Bruce Willis from Die Hard going under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions.

The star of the auction will undoubtedly be ET’s original mechanical head, from director Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film of the same name.

A scene from the movie ET — © ap

“As one of the most recognizable movie props in cinema history, the ET head has the potential to become a coveted centerpiece in any collection, with an estimated value of $800,000 to $1 million,” said auction house boss Darren Julien.

The mechanical model was designed by Carlo Rambaldi. The nostrils could open and close, while cables could move the eyes, lips, eyebrows and tongue. This allowed the doll to convey many emotions. The model being auctioned comes from Rambaldi’s private collection.

Anyone who buys ET will also receive a DVD of the film.

In total, more than a thousand props and memorabilia from films and series will be auctioned.

Share this: Facebook

X

