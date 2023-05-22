“Orphan of Zhao” looks back at the theme of “revenge” from a modern perspective – Teller Report

“The Orphan of Zhao” Stills Photography: Li Chunguang

“The Orphan of the Zhao Family”, an ancient story that has been passed down for a long time because of “loyalty” and “revenge”, has been presented in various art forms around the world. On the evening of the 20th, Beijing Renyi’s new typesetting “The Orphan of the Zhao Family”, written by Jin Haishu and directed by He Bing, was staged at the Renyi Small Theater. 20 years ago, He Bing played the role of Cheng Ying in “The Orphan of Zhao” directed by Lin Zhaohua. After 20 years, how to view the past classics from the current perspective is obviously the most important point and suspense of this work.

The small theater has no curtains, and the performance has not yet started. The bridge-shaped high platforms and stairs placed on the stage, or entrenched or suspended iron chains, and the main tone of black, white and red make this version of “The Orphan of Zhao” chill and cold The air is coming. When Cheng Ying, Zhao Dun, Tu Anjia and other characters appear in modern clothing such as suits and coats, this work is based on the present, and its attitude towards eternal topics such as looking back at the classics and asking about human nature is self-evident. The new version of “The Orphan of Zhao” was born out of Beijing Renyi’s 2022 Young Actor Art Assessment. Young actors Jin Han and Zhou Shuai gave “The Orphan of Zhao” a new expression in the clip, which surprised the experts.

“Cheng Ying kept telling the orphan to take revenge, which is the meaning of his life, but modern people would think that whether to take revenge is a personal choice, and the meaning of life is not given by others.” Jin Han said. The loyalty conveyed in “The Orphan of Zhao” certainly inspires the world, but today, many choices made by the characters in the story will arouse the confusion and introspection of modern people: Is Cheng Ying, who sacrificed his son to save the orphan, great? What on earth was thinking about Tu Anjia, who insisted on revenge and adopted orphans? The new edition of “The Orphan of Zhao” explores these.

The narrative style of the whole work is quite unique. There are many scenes in the play. There is no traditional transition between scenes, but rapid switching in the form of fragments, which intensely shows the complex relationship between characters and the development of the plot. Jin Han, Zhou Shuai, Li Lin, Shi Yunpeng, Xu Jingyao and more than a dozen young actors quickly established themselves on the stage without a lot of background foreshadowing: Cheng Ying, played by Jin Han, is loyal and forbearing, but in the end, he lies After years of suffering from the pain of bereavement, he became haggard; Tu Anjia, played by Zhou Shuai, is dark and ruthless, lonely and haggard in old age; Jin Linggong, played by Shi Yunpeng, seems sick and cowardly, but actually knows how to control people He acquiesced and even manipulated the fighting among his courtiers… There are indeed many remarkable things about the power that a group of young actors erupted during their performances.

In the brutal wrestling, characters died one after another. When the old prime minister Gongsun Chujiu and Cheng Ying’s son died trying to save Zhao’s orphan, the atmosphere of grief was pushed to the top. However, 16 years later, the orphan who is about to grow up refuses to take revenge on Tu Anjia who killed more than 300 members of the Zhao family. For him who has never experienced the blood feud, it is just a past that his parents chattered about. At the same time, he was unable to lift a sharp knife to Tu Anjia, who has the grace of nurturing—Cheng Ying has suffered 16 years of humiliation and pain. At this time, it seemed to be a joke. The new version of “The Orphan of Zhao” partially dispels the traditional cognitive theme of “revenge”. What is love, what is hate, and what is loyalty and selflessness? The work does not give a clear answer. A torrential rain created by multimedia images trapped Cheng Ying and Tu Anjia who were dying, and left the aftertaste and thinking space of the work to the audience.

“We want to amplify today’s discussion and serve today’s audience.” As a director, He Bing and the young people he leads want to hand over an answer sheet that is different from the previous paradigm. What kind of score the audience will give is still in the process of “fermentation”, but such a work is obviously training young actors. “It will take several months to wait for even one flower to bloom.” During the creation and rehearsal of “The Orphan of Zhao”, He Bing has been striving for more attention for young people, “As long as we persevere, we will definitely see The significance of cultivating young actors.” (Gao Qian)